What is Adam Copeland's role in the Percy Jackson series? Sneak peek into the character and more

Adam Copeland jumped ship from WWE to AEW, and has become quite the star in AEW. However, the pro-wrestling world isn’t the only place he’s dominating, but also making headlines in Hollywood.

It so happens that Disney+ is airing season one of its original series Percy Jackson and the Olympians. It’s an insight into Greek mythology involving The Olympians, Olympus, Demi-Gods, and other mythological figures. AEW pro-wrestler Adam Copeland is a part of the cast, and he’s not playing just any character but portraying a Greek God!

In the series, Copeland plays the role of the God of War, Ares. He appears first in episode 5 where he meets the three primary characters: Percy Jackson, Annabeth, and Grover. As per the episode, Copeland will help the two demigods and one satyr to enter The Underworld if they can bring his shield back.

The series has been doing well considering many are fans of the two Percy Jackson movies.

Adam Copeland talks about Beth Phoenix joining AEW

Ever since jumping ship, fans have been invested in the Copeland vs. Christian Cage feud. Their story from WWE to AEW has been quite an overwhelming journey for fans. Apart from Christian Cage, many fans feel that Beth Phoenix could also play a huge role in boosting Copeland’s popularity in AEW.

However, there has been no news about Phoenix joining AEW, but Adam Copeland looks forward to working with her.

“I mean, any time I get to be close to Beth, obviously, I’m gonna be super excited about that. I don’t know about the possibilities of that in the foreseeable (future), but I love being around her obviously, and we’ve had a blast when we did get to work together."

Copeland (fka Edge) had his last WWE match in Toronto, in front of his home crowd on the August 18, 2023 episode of WWE SmackDown. He defeated Sheamus in the high-profile match.