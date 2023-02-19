What is the age gap between Edge and Beth Phoenix? Know more about the WWE stars' marriage?

Edge and Beth Phoenix are just some of the current WWE couples who are currently active up to this day. Although already been married for a while, it was only recently that fans got to see them team up inside the ring.

Edge and Beth Phoenix have a seven-year age gap. The Rated-R Superstar was born on October 30, 1973, making him 49 years old ar this time. The Glamazon, on the other hand, was born on November 24, 1980. She is currently 42 years old.

The WWE Hall of Famers began dating in 2011. Two years later, they welcomed their first child, Lyric Rose Copeland. In May 2016, they welcomed another daughter named Ruby Ever Copeland. In October of the same year, the couple officially got married.

The 49-year-old retired in 2011 due to his neck but made his miraculous return after nine years at the 2020 Royal Rumble event. During his second run in the Stamford-based promotion, he managed to win the Royal Rumble in 2021 and even feuded with Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

The 42-year-old was at NXT for a while, serving as one of their commentators. In 2022, she returned to the main roster to aid her husband against The Miz. They had a mixed tag team match against The A-Lister and Maryse and recently set their sights on The Judgment Day.

Edge and Beth Phoenix's feud with The Judgment Day aged amazingly

The Rated-R Superstar has been feuding with The Judgment Day since June of last year. Due to Rhea Ripley's dominant presence, Beth Phoenix also aided her husband during the exchanges.

The former Judgment Day leader and The Glamazon were out of action for a while after the events at Extreme Rules. In October 2022, Edge faced Finn Balor in an I Quit match.

The Hall of Famer lost after the group threatened his wife. Despite quitting, Ripley continued to deliver a vicious con-chair-to Phoenix. The duo returned during last month's Rumble event to continue their feud.

After months of torment, Edge and Beth Phoenix were finally able to get the upper hand against the heelish stable. At the recent Elimination Chamber premium live event, the Hall of Famer duo defeated Balor and Rhea in a mixed tag team match.

For now, it remains to be seen if the Hall of Famer duo would continue their feud with The Judgment Day or if they would find new superstars to feud with.

