Who won WWE Elimination Chamber 2023?

WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 once again made its way onto the international stage. The event was held at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada on February 18, 2023.

Two Elimination Chamber matches are scheduled for this year's event. The first would be from the women's division, which will determine who will face Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39 for the RAW Women's Championship.

Another Chamber match is from the men's division for the United States Championship. It remains to be seen if a new champion will be crowned or if Austin Theory will remain the champion.

A singles match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley is also planned for tonight. Their match at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 will be their third fight. Interestingly, the winner of the match was also called out by Bray Wyatt in a previous episode of SmackDown.

Edge and Beth Phoenix will finally get to face Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor at the event for some mixed tag team action. It will be interesting to see which duo will get their hands raised.

Finally, hometown hero Sami Zayn will get the chance to become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion against Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023.

Winners of the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 event

Women's Elimination Chamber match: Asuka defeated Carmella, Nikki Cross, Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, and Natalya. The Empress of Tomorrow is now scheduled to face the EST of WWE at WrestleMania 39.

Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar: Bobby Lashley defeated Brock Lesnar via Disqualification. Despite this, The Beast Incarnate continued his attack on his rival and referee after the match.

Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley: Edge and Beth Phoenix defeated The Judgment Day members in a hard-fought match.

