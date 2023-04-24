What did Alexa Bliss say about fans following WWE stars for autographs? Her true feelings after awkward clip goes viral

The WWE Universe has been rallying behind Alexa Bliss ever since she opened up about a recent awkward fan interaction. Out of action for several months, Little Miss Bliss maintains an active social media presence and often converses with her fans online.

In a clip on Twitter that went viral yesterday, a persistent fan can be seen asking Bliss to sign a total of nine autographs on Funko Pops. His behavior has led to immense backlash from the wrestling community. One Twitter user pointed out how Alexa showed her appreciation to the fans, but the same Funko Pops were later for sale on eBay.

Alexa Bliss knew what the fan was up to when he kept asking for multiple autographs. Replying to the aforementioned tweet, she claimed that some people "get super offended" if a WWE star declines them an autograph.

"We’re used to it unfortunately - & these people really Think we don’t know they sell it & get super offended if we say 'no thank you.' Ohhh the stories I could tell about being followed," tweeted Alexa Bliss.

Rhea Ripley also recently posted an angry tweet, stating that she won't sign anything except personal photos of herself with the fan. It is an attempt to cut down on the autographed props being sold online.

Disappointing update on Alexa Bliss' WWE return

Five-time Women's Champion Alexa Bliss has been a mainstay of the RAW Women's division. She has regularly fought at the top of the card since her main roster debut and was seen locking horns against Bianca Belair at the Royal Rumble event.

Bliss was kept off television as she needed treatment for Basal Cell Carcinoma, a type of skin cancer. Although she is cleared to wrestle, reports suggest that her return has been postponed due to a lack of creative plans for her.

The former RAW Women's Champion was involved in a story with Uncle Howdy prior to her hiatus. It would have also been interesting to see how she continued her feud with Bianca Belair. Speculations suggest she will return during the WWE Draft, which will begin on the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

