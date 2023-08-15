What if Asuka teams up with 34 year old in WWE? Exploring the impact of the dynamic duo! 

Former WWE Women's Champion Asuka has been in the news a fair bit lately. She ended Bianca Belair's record-breaking RAW Women's Championship reign at Night of Champions. She then lost the re-named title to The EST at SummerSlam, only for the title to then change hands again.

Beyond that, Asuka has been in the news lately for a series of Tweets discussing her struggles in Japan and how the likes of Triple H, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair have all helped her finally feel comfortable in pro wrestling. Interestingly, another star she's friendly with may be back in her life soon.

There have been reports stating that former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane will be returning to the Stamford-based promotion. The 34-year-old Sane was part of The Kabuki Warriors alongside Asuka, a championship-capturing duo.

The pair ran roughshod over the women's tag team scene before Sane moved back to Japan in 2020. With her alleged impending return, there's a strong chance that the duo will reunite.

If Kairi Sane and Asuka do team up again in WWE, they could target the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions. The current titleholders are Chelsea Green and Piper Niven, but the pair would be a threat to whoever holds the gold. Could The Kabuki Warriors win the belts again?

Kairi Sane isn't the only former champion rumored to be returning to WWE

While fans hope that the reports of Kairi Sane re-signing with WWE turn out to be accurate, there is another rumored return that could end up taking place. Former RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax could be on her way back to the promotion.

The rumors of Nia's impending return came recently thanks to a report from PWInsider. The report noted that there have been internal rumblings regarding a potential comeback from the powerful Samoan star.

Not only are there rumors that she may return, but the report emphasized that it would be a full-time comeback. This would dramatically differ from her last appearance with the Stamford-based promotion.

Nia Jax last returned to the company in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble as the 30th entrant. She was quickly eliminated after the entire roster left in the match attacked her. Afterward, the former champion threw a fit before returning to the back.

Many within the WWE Universe thought that the controversial star was going to return full-time following that surprise appearance, but it wasn't to be. Whether she'll come back soon remains to be seen, but one of the brands in the promotion could be shaken up dramatically.

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here