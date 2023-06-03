What did Asuka and WWE star say in Japanese on SmackDown? Full translation includes NSFW words

Asuka had an interesting exchange with a fellow WWE star on SmackDown this week. The Empress of Tomorrow appeared on the Grayson Waller Effect to talk about her RAW Women’s Championship win at Night of Champions 2023. The 41-year-old star was interrupted by none other than IYO SKY, and the two engaged in a war of words in Japanese.

Fans will be surprised to know that the exchange had some NSFW words, but WWE didn’t find the need to censor it because it was in Japanese. Here's what IYO SKY said while walking to the ring on SmackDown this week:

"Hey! Hey! Hey! Hey! Miss Asuka! You sure are getting way too cocky! I win at Money in the Bank, I will challenge for that title. IYO SKY will become the NEW CHAMPION. So best regards!"

The champion mocked her rival by calling her "child" and "stupid". She further trolled the Damage CTRL member by telling her, "You know, little children aren't allowed to be here."

You can check out the translated version of the promo below:

This isn’t the first time Asuka and IYO SKY traded barbs in Japanese. The two stars cut a promo in Japanese during an episode of WWE RAW in November 2022. SKY was one-half of the Women’s Tag Team Champion at the time. The segment was used to build up hype for the Women’s War Games match at Survivor Series.

The latest segment between the two women led to the arrival of rest of the women’s locker room. Bayley showed up much to the annoyance of her Damage CTRL partner. WWE has been teasing a potential split between the stable for weeks now.

Bianca Belair attacks Asuka on WWE SmackDown

The RAW Women’s Champion was attacked by The E.S.T. after the segment involving the women’s division on SmackDown this week. Bianca Belair arrived from the backstage to attack the champion for what she did to her in Saudi Arabia. The two women were separated by officials including Jason Jordan.

The Empress of Tomorrow defeated Bianca Belair with the help of the blue mist at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. Asuka had already turned heel in the weeks leading up to the May 27th premium live event.

Following the events from SmackDown, a rematch between the two is likely to take place in the near future. It remains to be seen where the feud will head next.

