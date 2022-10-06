What if Becky Lynch returns at WWE Extreme Rules 2022?

Becky Lynch is expected to miss this year's Extreme Rules due to a shoulder injury she sustained at SummerSlam during her match with Bianca Belair. Now that The Man's shoulder is healing quickly, what could possibly go down if she returns on October 8?

Fans last saw Lynch on the RAW after SummerSlam. She was wearing an arm cast and expressed her gratitude to Belair, who later came out to the ring. After the segment, Damage CTRL attacked her in the backstage area. The EST came to her former rival's aid, but it was too late, as the heel trio quickly escaped.

Due to her unexpected send-off, Lynch could be involved in an angle with the trio upon her potential comeback. She can come to the rescue of the RAW Women's Champion if Damage CTRL interferes in Bianca Belair's match against The Role Model. This could be the perfect time for the injured star to return and help her former adversary retain the title.

If Lynch is potentially drafted to SmackDown upon her return, she could finally have her much-awaited singles match against Ronda Rousey. Earlier, the RAW Superstar admitted that she would even be interested in fighting the SmackDown star at WrestleMania.

Becky Lynch could target The Rowdy One at Extreme Rules as the latter is scheduled to challenge Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women's Championship on October 8. The possible feud between them could even be for the title if Rousey is victorious this Saturday.

Becky Lynch is advertised for a different premium live event, not WWE Extreme Rules

Although the former RAW Women's Champion is not scheduled for Extreme Rules, she is expected to make her comeback in the coming months.

WWE has begun selling tickets for next year's Royal Rumble in San Antonio. Interestingly, absent stars like Brock Lesnar and The Man are present in the event's promotional material.

Alamodome @Alamodome WWE ON SALE NOW!



ROYAL RUMBLE is officially on sale NOW! Get your tickets today!



🎟 bit.ly/3r5TBGs WWE ON SALE NOW!ROYAL RUMBLE is officially on sale NOW! Get your tickets today! 🚨WWE ON SALE NOW!🚨ROYAL RUMBLE is officially on sale NOW! Get your tickets today!🎟 bit.ly/3r5TBGs https://t.co/PpiUswDCAg

It will be interesting to see if Lynch makes her much-awaited return in time for Royal Rumble 2022. Who will be her potential target? Only time will tell.

Who do you want Becky Lynch to face once she returns? Share your picks below.

Did a respected WWE Hall of Famer predict a major title switch at Extreme Rules right here?

Poll : 0 votes