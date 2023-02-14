What big red boots were Seth Rollins wearing on WWE RAW? Where to buy, price, launch date, and all about the trending footwear

Seth Rollins' big red boots have become the highlight of Miz TV on the latest edition of WWE RAW. The Drip God is known to be a fashion icon for the wrestling promotion, keeping up with the latest trends. This was seen on Monday when he sported trendy Astro Boy-inspired shoes complimented by a black leather jacket and pants.

Seth Rollins' giant red boots, often called 'the' red boots in these trending days, come from the stock of MSCHF. The Visionary thought it would be a good idea to shout out to the Brooklyn-based company in the infamous Barclays Center. It specializes in a wide range of products, focusing on bizarre trends and formulating stranger ones.

Founded in 2016 by CEO Gabriel Whaley, MSCHF gained rapid popularity during the pandemic with its vast array of fun products and charitable events. YouTube celebrities, such as Mr. Beast, supported the company's good cause.

The current trend of big red boots has passed on from rappers Rich the Kid to Lil Wayne, and so on.

While the audience was left amazed on WWE RAW and the valve was opened to a shower of tweets on Seth Rollins's big red boots, The Visionary spoke about how he wanted to fight Logan Paul.

The Miz didn't want Rollins' clownish antics to steal his spotlight, so he called him out. Immediately regretting his decision, The A-Lister got planted by a giant Curb Stomp.

MSCHF Big Red Boots: A brief overview of Seth Rollins' trending footwear on WWE RAW

An acronym for mischief, MSCHF seems to have 'found their footing' after being subjected to multiple lawsuits for their 'Satan Shoes' in 2021.

The collective did not disclose how many pairs they produced for the footwear officially dubbed Big Red Boots. Kudos to their creative naming mindset!

HYPEBEAST @HYPEBEAST Closer look at MSCHF's Big Red Boot Closer look at MSCHF's Big Red Boot 👀 https://t.co/9cG7ihNYLf

The oversized, mid-calf shoes have a semblance with the Japanese cartoon Astro Boy and Nickelodeon's Dora the Explorer. MSCHF hasn't confirmed what inspired them, though.

After gaining fame overnight on TikTok, the $350 shoes garnered interest from sneakerheads and other footwear companies.

MSCHF Big Red Boots hit the stores on February 16. It will be exclusively available at mschf.com and on the MSCHF Sneakers app next week. StockX, a website dedicated to sneaker auctions and sales, reported its last sale to be $979. You can click on the links above if you want to don trendy footwear and mimic Seth Rollins from WWE RAW.

