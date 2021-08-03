Bray Wyatt's release from WWE shocked the wrestling industry. A third-generation superstar, Wyatt was one of WWE's few homegrown talents. His exceptional work in the previous decade elevated him to the status of a legend, one destined to succeed The Undertaker as WWE's supernatural force.

Things didn't work out that way. And now for the first time in his wrestling career, Wyatt is a free agent.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Bray Wyatt. We wish him the best in all his future endeavors. https://t.co/XIsUbaMUZ7 pic.twitter.com/koRuC3w1yr — WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2021

Starting his career with the wrestling behemoth in 2009, Bray Wyatt has proved his creative intellect by transforming his gimmick multiple times and winning the support of the WWE Universe. Here's what wrestling legend Booker T said about Bray Wyatt on his Hall of Fame podcast

"Bray Wyatt was a talent. Will he be missed? Of course. Can he be replaced? I don't think so, because I think Bray Wyatt was one of those guys that was kind of like a throwback. You didn't just look at Bray Wyatt because of his wrestling ability or anything like that. He's kind of like Jake "The Snake" Roberts. He could talk you into the building. He could do it just by whispering... He's like one of the Mick Foleys of the world - they don't come around too often," Booker T said.

What is Bray Wyatt's net worth?

Sources stated that Bray Wyatt's net worth in 2019 was US$850,000. However, as reported on SportsKeeda last year, Bray Wyatt received an annual salary of $ 1 million in 2020. His salary did not include merchandise sales royalties or PPV bonuses.

There has been no official information regarding Bray Wyatt's net worth in 2021. Hence, we can only speculate for the time being.

What an evolution Bray Wyatt has been through over the last 12 years. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/6tFTWHPCyj — 𝙒𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚𝙡𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙖 (@wrestlelamia) August 1, 2021

As per reports, there had been talks within WWE to release Bray Wyatt, but Vince McMahon and other WWE officials close to him repeatedly refused. Wyatt was penciled in for many events post WrestleMania, including a SummerSlam match against Drew McIntyre, but these plans didn't turn out to be true.

