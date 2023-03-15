What Bray Wyatt said about Brock Lesnar in 2016 – seven years before nixed WWE WrestleMania 39 plans

Bray Wyatt once opened up about how much he was looking forward to going head-to-head with Brock Lesnar in WWE.

Lesnar vs. Wyatt was reportedly supposed to take place at WrestleMania 39 on April 1-2 before The Beast Incarnate allegedly nixed the idea. Wyatt is now feuding with Bobby Lashley instead, while Lesnar will take on Omos in a first-time-ever match.

In 2016, Wyatt spoke to Philly Voice about the prospect of facing the former UFC Heavyweight Champion one day:

"I've faced The Undertaker, John Cena, and Chris Jericho, and Brock Lesnar is different than them all. Brock Lesnar is The Beast. Even though I haven't competed against him in just one-on-one circumstances, I've been in there with him, so I know exactly what he's capable of. We're talking about a very dangerous individual. But, on the flip side of that, I like to believe I'm a dangerous individual, too." (H/T 411mania)

Many have speculated that Brock Lesnar declined a match against Bray Wyatt due to his planned opponent's outlandish character. For example, the SmackDown star recently told Bobby Lashley to "pull up your pants and do the muscle man dance" in a widely criticized segment on RAW.

Seven years ago, Wyatt referenced the fact that he has a different creative vision to his co-workers:

"I'm someone that he [Lesnar] wouldn't see on a daily basis because I've got some things that come out of my brain that no one else does."

It had been feared that Wyatt might miss WrestleMania 39 due to personal issues. However, recent reports suggest that the three-time world champion's match against Lashley will still take place.

Bray Wyatt and Brock Lesnar briefly feuded in 2016

At the 2016 Royal Rumble, Bray Wyatt's allies Braun Strowman, Erick Rowan, and Luke Harper joined forces to eliminate Brock Lesnar from the 30-man contest.

It looked as though WWE was planning Lesnar vs. Wyatt at WrestleMania 32, but the blockbuster encounter never came to fruition. Instead, the storyline abruptly ended after The Beast Incarnate defeated Harper and Wyatt in a two-on-one handicap match at Roadblock.

Wyatt did not get involved in the four-minute match, which was essentially a one-on-one bout between Harper and Lesnar.

Ahead of the 2016 Roadblock match, Wyatt admitted he wanted to face Lesnar at WrestleMania 32:

"Of course I'd rather do it at WrestleMania. Then again, you don't know what I'm gonna do at WrestleMania. It's still an open-ended game for me. Like I said, to beat Brock Lesnar right before WrestleMania, you should be owed some kind of spot, some kind of high place – you know, I view myself as a high place player – I'm a serious player in this game and I intend to keep that."

Lesnar went on to defeat Dean Ambrose at WrestleMania 32, while Wyatt appeared in a promo segment with The Rock.

