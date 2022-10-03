What if Brock Lesnar confronts Daniel Cormier at WWE Extreme Rules 2022?

WWE recently announced Daniel Cormier as the guest referee for the Fight Pit Match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle at Extreme Rules. It will be the first time the two-division UFC Champion steps foot inside the squared circle of the world’s largest wrestling promotion.

DC is one of the deadliest fighters in modern-day MMA. His record hails 22 wins in 26 matches with ten brutal knockout victories. WWE indeed has plenty of options in mind for the megastar if he soon decides to make his in-ring debut.

One of them is Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate shared a pretty intense staredown with Daniel Cormier after the latter’s victory against Stipe Miocic at UFC 226 in 2018.

During that time, Lesnar was the reigning Universal Champion and had complete dominance in WWE. A clash of the heavyweights was highly-anticipated, but the UFC failed to push forward with those plans.

How could WWE book Daniel Cormier into a program with Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules?

WWE could make the dream showdown come true in the coming week. Following his role as a referee to Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle at Extreme Rules, Daniel Cormier may cut a promo to acknowledge the audience, only to be interrupted mid-way by The Beast Incarnate.

Cormier may even insist on fighting “the best” on the roster and issue an Open Challenge after the match between Rollins and Riddle. The pop by the Pennsylvania audience will break the roof when Brock Lesnar emerges at Extreme Rules, giving a blockbuster match that no one expected.

WWE may even delay the showdown later, as it's “best for business.” An intense staredown between Lesnar and Cormier, a flashback to their altercation inside the octagon in 2018, will speak volumes at Extreme Rules 2022. This will give Triple H ample time to develop a storyline that culminates at Crown Jewel later this year.

Bobby Lashley is the rumored opponent for The Beast Incarnate in the PLE at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He could be added to the mix to create a triple-threat match for the ages. That way, the MMA specialists will finally have a multi-man face-off, something the UFC does not regard.

Brock Lesnar hasn’t been in action since SummerSlam 2022, particularly because of his part-time schedule and low-caliber opponents. His feud with Roman Reigns has also ended for good. Daniel Cormier’s appearance at Extreme Rules is a vital opportunity for the company to book something special for their 10-time champion.

