5 things Daniel Cormier could do at WWE Extreme Rules 2022 - Megastar shockingly returns for FIGHT NIGHT, the catalyst to a tragic ending?

WWE recently announced Daniel Cormier as the guest referee for the Fight Pit Match between Seth Rollins and Riddle at Extreme Rules 2022. The former two-division UFC Champion will appear in the promotion for the first time on Saturday, October 8.

DC's addition to the highly anticipated showdown at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has refurbished the event. He has never dabbled in professional wrestling before and his sudden inclusion in the Premium Live Event has increased the hopes of fans. Many even want him to make his in-ring debut following his role as an official in the upcoming event.

In this list, we will look at five things Daniel Cormier could do at WWE Extreme Rules 2022.

#5. Help Seth Rollins nab another win

Daniel Cormier could cause a shocking result at Extreme Rules. Riddle is the favorite to have his revenge over Seth Rollins in a match that favors him. However, Triple H is not one for the obvious.

Cormier is good friends with Seth and both have supported each other in big events. Their social media activity has ominous hints for The Original Bro. Helping The Visionary gain another victory over his rival, DC's interference in the Fight Pit will set up multiple exciting possibilities ahead.

Rollins will end the feud on a high and move towards bigger goals. He recently teased a fight with Roman Reigns at a Live Event. Meanwhile, Riddle could spark a rivalry with Daniel Cormier. Both MMA stars have the capability to put on multiple thrilling matches and introduce a new kind of extreme wrestling in WWE.

#4. Make Riddle finally get one over Rollins

Daniel Cormier siding with his fellow UFC star in the upcoming event is a likely scenario. It would be natural for the fighter to let the babyface triumph as he will arrive in WWE as a crowd-favorite himself.

There is no better way to wipe the grin off The Visionary's face than to get him clobbered by the legendary fighter. When Rollins has the upper hand in the bout, DC could turn the odds in Riddle's favor by landing some hits on his opponent. A Fight Pit Match requires a T.K.O. or submission, and Cormier is a specialist in both.

A win at Extreme Rules would be welcome for Riddle as his previous showdown with Rollins was quite disappointing.

#3. Knock out both competitors at Extreme Rules 2022

A prolonged and prominent feud

Whenever a celebrity referees a big match instead of a regular official, there is always a chance of WWE pulling out a no-result. Numerous matches previously went down the same route and Rollins vs. Riddle at Extreme Rules might not be an exception to it.

With the upcoming event devoid of a result, WWE may elongate the program between Seth Rollins and Riddle. They may even include Cormier, who apparently flattened the arch-rivals at Extreme Rules. DC is expected to make his in-ring debut in the near future and there won't be a better time than to include himself in one of the most heated rivalries on RAW.

#2. Daniel Cormier may give a promo regarding his WWE career

DC may have some good news

Time and again, Daniel Cormier has spoken about his good relationship with Triple H. It is one of the leading factors why the UFC star is able to make a breakthrough in professional wrestling, albeit as an official.

The Head of Creative knows the potential carried by the 43-year old veteran and might have negotiated with him regarding a full-time wrestling role. The good news will be revealed to the audience at Extreme Rules 2022. Following his referee duties, Cormier may cut a promo which centers on his future in-ring action.

In 2021, Roman Reigns teased a fight with “DC” before his WrestleMania match, declaring that he would “smash” the former UFC champion. WWE could play genie to his wishes and pit Cormier as his next opponent after the program between Reigns and Logan Paul at Crown Jewel is over.

#1. Issue an Open Challenge after the fight between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle

A blockbuster in the making

Speaking of Daniel Cormier's in-ring debut, fans would be ecstatic if the former UFC Heavyweight Champion has a go inside the squared circle at Extreme Rules. He is set to supervise the match between Riddle and Seth Rollins. Following a clean finish, DC could insist on a one-on-one with “the best that WWE got” in the locker room.

Open Challenges are a simple way for the company to introduce new feuds and storylines. The Pennsylvania audience could be treated to an instant classic featuring Daniel Cormier. Brock Lesnar might return at Extreme Rules. Moreover, Tyson Fury teased a WWE match in interviews as well as at Clash at the Castle.

The potential matches between such heavyweights will be interesting. However, it could lead to the development of new, higher standards in fans. They may get tired of normal wrestling and yearn for the fighting/boxing styles. It is a gamble that WWE seemingly is well aware of.

