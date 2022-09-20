What did Brock Lesnar say about Logan Paul's chances in WWE?

Logan Paul is set to challenge for gold after competing in only two WWE matches. Despite some mixed reactions from fans, Brock Lesnar had nothing but good things to say about the YouTuber turned wrestler.

The Maverick competed in his first WWE match at WrestleMania 38, where he successfully teamed up with The Miz against Dominick and Rey Mysterio. Paul later signed with the company and had another successful bout against The A-Lister at SummerSlam.

Some fans may not be on-board with the influencer's involvement with wrestling, but The Beast Incarnate had something else to say. In an interview with The New York Post, Brock Lesnar praised Logan and his brother, Jake Paul, for promoting themselves.

“Great for YouTube. I’m happy for those guys. They worked at something. They built their name up. They thought outside the box, they promoted themselves. Can he become a professional wrestler? Maybe if he puts as much ambition into that,” said Lesnar.

Brock Lesnar's former WWE opponent gives honest opinions on facing Logan Paul

The upcoming Crown Jewel will feature an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul. Although Brock had good things to say, that's not the case for the champion.

In an interview with Behind the Gloves, The Head of the Table shared that he was not interested in defending his title against Logan. But as the face of the company, he has certain responsibilities and obligations to follow.

"As the face of this company, there’s all kinds of responsibilities and obligations. You have a billion-dollar industry on your back. So, you’re going to do some things that you may not exactly agree with, …you know that’s the whole responsibility and the purpose of being where I am. So, sometimes we don’t have to… we don’t…we do things that we don’t necessarily want to do and that is kind of where we have fallen into this," Roman Reigns said.

