What can we expect from Edge vs. Seth Rollins at SummerSlam?

It will be a battle of the ages at SummerSlam on Saturday night, as WWE Hall of Famer Edge will take on Seth Rollins.

Rollins - who has done a terrific job of being a smarmy heel for a while now - called out Edge for this fight, and the WWE legend was more than happy to oblige. The veteran has probably cut some of the best promos of his career as we head into this pay-per-view battle.

Like wise for Rollins, who has evolved his character during this feud to be more like Joaquin Phoenix's character in "Joker": Crazy, but in a calculating way.

Rollins vs. Edge was a match-up that needed to happen, and SummerSlam is the perfect stage for this showdown.

I LOVED that Seth Rollins vs Edge promo! Tomorrow is gonna be lit! #Smackdown #Summerslam pic.twitter.com/ZcEIWujSn5 — Xylot Themes (@XylotThemes) August 21, 2021

These two performers match up perfectly. Similar in both size and style, they should be able to stage an epic contest. Edge has been on a roll since his return; picking his spots and taking advantage of the nostalgia that surrounds the second half of his career.

As far as Rollins is concerned? He's experiencing a bit of a re-birth himself. After a lame run as the 'Monday Night Messiah', he's now found his groove as an annoying, whiny heel who the audience wants to see get beaten to a pulp.

That's perfect for him right now, and he's fitting that character accordingly, like a hand to an ominous black glove.

This match should go down as an all time, SummerSlam classic.

This has been a massive build-up ! Seth Rollins vs. Edge on SummerSlam after 7 years Finally !!! #Smackdown #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/9zeRKuh7PN — #$!@ (@nel4peeps) August 21, 2021

Rightfully, Rollins should come out on top in this match as he continues to evolve his character into one of the top heels in WWE once again.

Rollins has lost a bit of his mojo over the last couple of years, but a big win over Edge in a match this important would be a great step towards re-establishing him again. Seth is one of the truly great performers in WWE right now, and it's time for him to grab the spotlight one more time.

His match with Edge this weekend is definitely that special type of opportunity. By putting on a great performance and ultimately defeating an icon, Rollins can once again ascend to the top of the card and be the guy that we all saw just a few years ago. Someone who could be one of the faces of WWE.

As far as Edge is concerned, it's another chance to show WWE fans why he has been such a team player for the promotion. He's earned his credibility, so a loss here in a big event won't affect him, either way.

Seth Rollins should defeat Edge at SummerSlam. But at the same time, it should be a match where Edge can leave the ring with his head held up high.

Both men have that right. And as fans?

We've earned the right to finally see this incredible match.

Edited by Rohit Mishra