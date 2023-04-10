What channel is WWE RAW tonight? (April 10, 2023): How to watch on Monday night, channel details, livestream, and more

The April 10, 2023 episode of WWE RAW will feature a returning superstar's first televised match after months of absence, a title match, and an appearance by Cody Rhodes after Brock Lesnar's vicious attack in the previous episode.

Fans can watch WWE RAW on the USA Network channel. Aside from Cody Rhodes, Women's Tag Team Champions Lita and Becky Lynch are slated to be in action. With the Backlash event fast approaching, fans should expect feuds and matches to materialize for the May premium live event.

Monday Night RAW TV Channel details and timings

Channel: USA Network.

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, 5 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.

WWE RAW Livestreaming details

Livestream: USA Network.com

What to expect for tonight's episode of WWE RAW?

RAW after WrestleMania is known for its surprise returns, which occurred last week in the form of Matt Riddle. The Original Bro returned after his absence three months ago, much to the dismay of The Miz, who stated he wasn't a big fan of surprises. Both stars are not scheduled for a single match tonight.

Another surprise from last week's episode was Brock Lesnar attacking Cody Rhodes. Both stars were supposed to team up against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa for a tag team match, but The Beast Incarnate instead backstabbed his supposed partner before the match took place. In a post, The American Nightmare stated that he is going to address his future in the company.

Another attack that happened on last week's WWE RAW was from Judgment Day. Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest came out and interfered during Rey Mysterio's match against Austin Theory, the latter getting the victory.

The Judgment Day duo did not stop there and attacked Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, who was sitting in the front row. They delivered him through the commentary table despite the rapper's best efforts to fight back. On last week's SmackDown LowDown, Priest stated that he is set to address his issues with Bad Bunny.

Finally, Women's Tag Team Champions Lita and Becky Lynch are set to defend their titles against Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan. The challengers defeated Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL on last week's WWE RAW. It would be interesting to see if new champions will be crowned on tonight's episode.

All of these actions and more are expected for tonight's episode. It remains to be seen which other stars and matches will take place.

