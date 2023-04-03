What channel is WWE RAW tonight? (April 3, 2023): How to watch on Monday night, channel details, livestream, and more

The April 3, 2023 episode is not only the WWE RAW after WrestleMania 39 episode, but will also mark the first show since the Stamford-based promotion was sold. Although the weekend events have wrapped up, the excitement continues tonight.

Fans can watch WWE RAW on the USA Network channel. Tonight's show will continue to be in Los Angeles, the same location as WrestleMania 39. It remains to be seen which stars will be present in tonight's episode.

Monday Night RAW TV Channel details and timings

Channel: USA Network.

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, 5 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.

WWE RAW Livestreaming details

Livestream: USA Network.com

What could occur at the RAW after WrestleMania 39 episode?

After months of speculation and numerous reports, it was finally confirmed that WWE was officially bought by Endeavor. The deal will then lead to a merger with the UFC into a new company. With these changes on the rise, it will be seen if this could affect the weekly programming of the Stamford-based promotion.

RAW after WrestleMania episodes is also known for its fan antics. During the recent event, many champions were crowned and many also retained their title. It would be interesting to see how the audience will react after the different outcomes of the event.

WWE RAW episodes after the Show of Shows throughout the years are also known for their surprises, whether that may be debuts or returns. One of the main names who could return tonight is Randy Orton, who has been out of action for almost a year. It was speculated that he might return to WrestleMania after reports that he was in Los Angeles, but it looks like that might occur at RAW instead.

Another star rumored to be returning is Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny. He was involved during the Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio match at the event, even aiding the Hall of Famer to victory. It was reported that his actions might lead to a feud with The Judgment Day member, which might take place at Backlash in the rapper's home country.

One of the main names reportedly making their debut in the company was Jay White. The former Bullet Club leader has been a free agent for a while now, with reports of his arrival continuously being made. It would be interesting to see if tonight's WWE RAW episode will mark the appearance of The Switchblade.

Are you excited about tonight's WWE RAW episode? Share your thoughts and predictions below.

