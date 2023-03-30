What does Triple H think of Jay White? Here's what you should know about his potential WWE debut

Jay White's possible WWE debut is something that many wrestling fans have been speculating about ever since he became a free agent. From the looks of it, the current head of creative in the Stamford-based promotion has positive thoughts about the matter.

According to a report by WrestleVotes via GiveMeSport, Triple H thinks that as long as Jay White doesn't appear in AEW, they have high hopes of possibly acquiring the top free agent.

"I heard recently from a source that the longer that Jay White doesn't show up in Jacksonville, the more confident WWE is."

In February this year, White challenged Hikuleo to a Loser Leaves Japan match, where the former lost. The Switchblade then competed in a Loser Leaves NJPW match against Eddie Kingston at the Battle in the Valley event, with Kingston winning that bout. Since then, it has been reported that the former NJPW star was in talks with both WWE and AEW. Reports even claimed that the 30-year-old was currently 50/50 about which promotion to choose.

Wrestling veteran weighs in on Jay White's future, will he join AEW over WWE?

The Switchblade has been in the industry for a long time and has showcased some incredible talent in the ring. Now that White is a free agent, it's no wonder why he has two major wrestling promotions interested in him. However, Konnan believes that the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion might encounter some problems in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

In a previous episode of his Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan hinted that the former Bullet Club leader is perfect for All Elite Wrestling, but he might get lost once signed with the promotion.

“I saw Jay White in Impact when I was there, [he is] a really good wrestler, I just think that he’s tailor-made for AEW but I think if he goes to AEW he would get lost in the shuffle,”

The former WCW star went on to say that neither company needs the 30-year-old at the moment. Stating that both promotions have enough talent that they should focus on. It remains to be seen where White will end up next. For now, it looks like fans will have to wait a little longer for their dream matches.

Do you want to see Jay White in WWE or AEW? Share your thoughts below.

