When is WWE's next premium live event after WrestleMania 39?

WWE WrestleMania 39 concluded with mixed emotions from fans after the two-nights affair at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on April 1 and 2. However, fans won't have to wait that long until a new premium live event is upon them.

After WrestleMania 39, the next WWE premium live event will be Backlash on May 6, 2023, at Coliseo de Puerto Rico Jose Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico. This will mark the second time the Stamford-based promotion has held an event in the country, with the first being 18 years ago for the New Year's Revolution event in 2005.

The host of the event is none other than Grammy award-winning artist Bad Bunny, who has been heavily involved with WWE for a few years now. He debuted in the Stamford-based promotion in 2021 and had some involvement in the ring. He teamed up with Damian Priest at WrestleMania 37 and entered the Royal Rumble match last year. Most recently, he also appeared on this year's Show of Shows.

Fans in Puerto Rico will get the chance to see WWE Superstars before the event, as the SmackDown episode before Backlash will also be held at the same venue.

Bad Bunny's WrestleMania 39 involvement may lead to a WWE storyline for Backlash

The 29-year-old rapper was present at WrestleMania 39 as part of the Spanish commentators, making his presence known during Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio's match. However, the Puerto Rican got involved towards the end when he stole the chains Dominik was planning to use on his father. As a result, the Hall of Famer got the victory.

According to Fightful Select, the rapper's actions against The Judgment Day member may lead to a feud. The site reported that Bad Bunny will also be in the front row at RAW after WrestleMania 39 episode, where he will have another clash with Dominik.

When Triple H was also asked about the possibility of seeing Bad Bunny in action for Backlash, the Chief Content Officer was open to arranging a match for the rapper.

"I will say this about Bad Bunny. Puerto Rico is coming. If he wants to be in that ring, he's just gotta, he has my number. We talk. If he wants to be in that ring, he'll hit me up and I'm sure we'll make it happen. But he'll be there one way or the other. He's hosting it. So it's gonna be a blast. I can't wait to get to Puerto Rico."

It remains to be seen if Bad Bunny will indeed be part of the in-ring performers for WWE's next premium live event, and which superstars will have a match at Backlash.

