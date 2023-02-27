What channel is WWE RAW on tonight? (Feb 27, 2023): How to watch on Monday Night, channel details, livestream, and more

The upcoming WWE RAW episode is scheduled to showcase an assortment of exciting match-ups, a returning superstar, and even a possible addition to the WrestleMania 39 card.

Fans can watch WWE RAW on the USA Network channel. Joining the Red brand on the aforementioned channel is the company's developmental brand NXT. The February 27, 2023 episode will take place at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Monday Night RAW TV Channel details and timings

Channel: USA Network

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 5 p.m. Pacific Standard Time, 7 p.m. Central Time

WWE RAW Livestreaming details

Livestream: USA Network.com

What can fans expect for the upcoming WWE RAW episode?

Tonight's Monday show will feature the return of WWE Hall of Famer Lita. She is set to team up against Becky Lynch in an attempt to defeat Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky of Damage CTRL to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions. However, with Bayley's presence, the duo might find it challenging to even their numbers.

Tonight's WWE RAW episode might also see the return of Brock Lesnar. After a controversial ending to his recent match against Bobby Lashley, The Beast found himself a new opponent. Last week, Omos, alongside MVP, put Lesnar on notice and proposed a WrestleMania match between the two giants. It remains to be seen if that match will be confirmed for The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Another segment for tonight is for Miz TV. After last week's intense match against Seth Rollins, The Miz will host a WrestleMania edition of his segment. Last week, Maryse was spotted handing him an envelope backstage, which supposedly contained big news. With this, The A-Lister then announced that he will reveal the contents tonight.

The women's division is also going to see a lot of action for tonight's edition of WWE RAW. Ever since Carmella returned to WWE, she hasn't been welcomed warmly by Asuka. Tonight, the two stars will finally be able to face each other inside the ring.

Piper Niven's return to WWE also didn't see the best experience. She was unsuccessful in qualifying for the Elimination Chamber and has had some encounters with Michin and Candice LeRae in recent shows. Last week, the former NXT star got the win over Michin, and she's aiming to get the same results against LeRae.

The Road to WrestleMania is certainly heating up, and it goes to show that fans should definitely not miss out on upcoming WWE episodes.

