What channel is WWE RAW on tonight? (Feb 6, 2023): How to watch on Monday night, channel, details, livestream, and more

The February 6, 2023, episode of WWE RAW will feature a number of exciting and qualifying matches for the upcoming Elimination Chamber event. Stars like Becky Lynch, Bayley, and more are expected to appear for tonight's affair.

WWE Monday Night RAW will be on the USA Network channel in the United States. Meanwhile, those in the United Kingdom and Ireland can tune in to WWE RAW live on BT Sports. For Indian fans, the show airs live on Sony Sports. The Monday show joined the USA Network in January 1993 up until 1997 before they briefly moved to Spike TV. RAW returned to the USA Network in October 2005 and has remained there ever since.

Monday Night RAW TV Channel details and timings

Channel: USA Network

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 5 p.m. Pacific Standard Time, 7 p.m. Central Time

WWE RAW Livestreaming details

Livestream: Hulu, USA Network.com, YouTube TV

Which matches are scheduled for tonight's episode of WWE RAW?

Lynch and Bayley were supposed to face each other inside a steel cage for the 30th Anniversary of RAW. However, The Bloodline's segment reportedly went on for too long, which is why the women's match was cut short. The two rivals will finally get their chance to perform in the highly-awaited match, especially since it has taken a more personal turn during the previous episode.

Other women in action for tonight are Michin, Candice LeRae, Carmella, and Piper Niven, who will compete for the final spot inside the Elimination Chamber. The winner of the match at the titular event will get a chance to face Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39 for the RAW Women's Championship.

There will also be two qualifying matches for the United States Championship Elimination Chamber match. For tonight's WWE RAW episode, Montez Ford will face Elias, while Angelo Dawkins will go against Damian Priest. Due to The Judgment Day's ongoing altercation with Edge and Beth Phoenix, it will be interesting to see if the couple will play a part in Damian's match.

The upcoming February 6, 2023, episode of the Monday show will surely create a lot of memorable moments due to its high-stakes matches. It remains to be seen which feuds or bouts will likely be added to the upcoming February 18 premium live event.

