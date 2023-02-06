Potential spoiler on match set to be announced for Elimination Chamber on WWE RAW

The Road to WrestleMania is officially underway, with the next stop being WWE Elimination Chamber on February 18, 2023, in Canada. Several matches have already been announced for the upcoming premium live event.

Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Sami Zayn in the main event. Austin Theory will put the United States Championship on the line in an Elimination Chamber match.

Also, six superstars will compete in a Women's Elimination Chamber match to determine Bianca Belair's opponent for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39.

According to a new report from Xero News, another marquee match will be added to the premium live event's card on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. Edge and Beth Phoenix are reportedly set to battle Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley at the Elimination Chamber event.

The Rated-R Superstar and The Glamazon returned at the Royal Rumble and attacked The Judgment Day at the premium live event and on last Monday's episode of RAW as well.

WWE legend Dutch Mantell is not interested in match at Elimination Chamber

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently criticized the booking of a match scheduled for the upcoming premium live event.

Natalya won a Fatal 4-Way match this past Friday on SmackDown to earn a spot in the Women's Elimination Chamber match. The final superstar in the match will be determined in the upcoming edition of RAW.

Carmella, Piper Niven, Michin, and Candice LeRae will compete in another Fatal 4-Way match for the final spot at the premium live event.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell claimed that he wasn't interested in the match because it lacked a story other than determining an opponent for Bianca Belair at WrestleMania.

"I'm glad they had Natalya end it. She kind of kept it, it was already disjointed, but she kind of kept it together. So they need her and will I watch that match on Monday? If I did watch RAW, I'd probably turn that one off because that doesn't interest me at all because they don't really have a story other than a spot at the Elimination Chamber," said the veteran. [From 52:50 to 53:30]

Edge battled Finn Balor in an I Quit match at Extreme Rules last October. He lost the match after uttering "I Quit" as Rhea Ripley threatened to bash his wife, Beth Phoenix, with a steel chair.

The Eradicator hit The Glamazon with the chair anyway and left her laying in the ring. It will be interesting to see if the power couple can get revenge on The Judgment Day at the premium live event.

