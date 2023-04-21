What channel is WWE SmackDown tonight? (April 21, 2023): How to watch on Friday night, channel details, livestream, and more

The April 21, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown marks the final Blue brand show before next week's Draft. For tonight, multiple championships are on the line and an exciting tag team bout is scheduled to occur.

WWE SmackDown will be on the FOX Channel. The likes of Gunther, Liv Morgan, Braun Strowman, and more are scheduled to appear for the upcoming showcase of the Friday show. Still, fans should keep their eyes peeled for more superstars and matches for tonight.

WWE SmackDown TV Channel details and timings:

Channel: FOX

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, 5 p.m. Pacific Time

WWE SmackDown Livestreaming details

Livestream: Fox Live, Fox Now App

What does WWE SmackDown have planned for tonight?

Braun Strowman and Ricochet are set to take on Erik and Ivar of The Viking Raiders. In a previous episode, The Viking Raiders attacked Strowman and Ricochet while they were walking backstage. For tonight, it will be seen if Braun and Ricochet will get sweet revenge, or if they will continue to lose against their attackers.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are set for their first title defense as Women's Tag Team Champions. The champions had an unpleasant encounter with Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville on a previous RAW episode. After Green and Deville defeated Candice LeRae and "Michin" Mia Yim, Chelsea tossed water on Liv, who was sitting at ringside alongside Raquel. On tonight's SmackDown episode, it will be seen if new women's tag team champions will be crowned.

Intercontinental Champion Gunther is also set to defend his title against Xavier Woods. The New Day member was in action last week against LA Knight, whom he defeated. After the match, Woods interrupted the meeting Imperium was having backstage by celebrating with his trombone. In order to "beat some respect" towards Xavier, The Ring General challenged him to a match tonight.

Another star that could appear on tonight's SmackDown episode is Shinsuke Nakamura, who returned last week. He successfully defeated Madcap Moss, but immediately got the attention of Karrion Kross.

Some groups who have been present in both brands are The Judgment Day and LWO, who may be setting up a Backlash event. Other teams we could see for tonight are The Usos and Solo Sikoa, along with their heated rivals Matt Riddle, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn.

It remains to be seen if any changes regarding the match card will be made before the show, and which stars will indeed make their presence known tonight.

