What channel is WWE SmackDown on tonight? (Feb 10, 2023): How to watch on Friday night, channel details, livestream, and more

The matches slated for the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown are ones that fans should definitely not miss out on. The SmackDown Tag Team Champions will defend their titles despite their recent differences. Another match for tonight will also determine who will be next to challenge for the Intercontinental Championship.

WWE SmackDown will be on the FOX channel. The Stamford-based promotion has been showcasing the Friday show on Fox ever since October 2019. Previously, they have used UPN, The CW, MyNetworkTV, Syfy, and USA. However, WWE Monday Night RAW and NXT are still airing on the USA Network up to this day.

WWE SmackDown TV Channel details and timings:

Channel: FOX

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, 8 p.m. Pacific Time

WWE SmackDown Livestreaming details

Livestream: Fox Live, Fox Now App

What can fans expect for the upcoming WWE SmackDown episode?

The finals of the tag team title contenders tournament saw the unlikely pairing of Ricochet and Braun Strowman defeat Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser of Imperium. The winning duo is now slated to face The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. However, it looks like the challengers may have the upper hand.

The Bloodline has not been on good terms recently. Since Sami Zayn's betrayal at Royal Rumble, Jey Uso has also walked out of his family and hasn't been seen since. While some may think his absence will continue for tonight's episode, a recent social media update hinted otherwise.

Another exciting match-up for tonight is a contender's match. Rey Mysterio will face Madcap Moss, Karrion Kross, and Santos Escobar in a four-way match to determine Gunther's next challenger for the Intercontinental Championship. It will be interesting to see which star will be able to break The Ring General's more than 240 days reign as champion.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion already has a big match against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39, but his bout with Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber is just as exciting. Last week's episode saw the former Honorary Uce flattened against The Tribal Chief. It will be a wonder to see if both superstars will face each other once more before the premium live event in Canada.

All of this action and more surprises will be aired on the February 10, 2023 episode of SmackDown. It remains to be seen what other events might occur ahead of the February 18 PLE.

