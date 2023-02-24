What channel is WWE SmackDown on tonight? (Feb 24, 2023): How to watch on Friday night, channel details, livestream, and more

The February 24, 2023 edition of WWE SmackDown will feature the fallout of Elimination Chamber and continue on the Road to WrestleMania. For tonight, two matches, an exciting confrontation, and more are set to take place.

WWE SmackDown will be on the FOX channel. Tonight's episode will take place at the Ford Center arena in Evansville, Indiana. Fans should expect major names like Bray Wyatt, Charlotte Flair, Rey Mysterio, Gunther, and more to appear during the episode.

WWE SmackDown TV Channel details and timings:

Channel: FOX

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, 8 p.m. Pacific Time

WWE SmackDown Livestreaming details

Livestream: Fox Live, Fox Now App

Top RAW Superstar scheduled to confront WWE SmackDown Champion tonight

Rhea Ripley choose to face Charlotte Flair for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39 in April. However, both stars still haven't seen each other just yet after the announcement.

Ripley was mainly occupied with The Judgment Day, having to deal with WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix on multiple occasions. Now that The Eradicator has finally faced The Glamazon at the Elimination Chamber event, she can now focus on her WrestleMania 39 opponent.

As previously stated by the RAW star, the reason she picked The Queen was due to their history. The two stars have already faced each other in the past, which resulted in Ripley losing her NXT Women's Championship. From the looks of it, their previous rivalry is also something Flair did not forget.

While on The Daytona Beach News-Journal, Charlotte recognized their history. She then spoke about their upcoming face-off and expressed how she wondered how the audience would respond this time around.

"With Rhea, we're not starting from scratch. We have so much history. We have our first faceoff Friday. I'm not planning anything in my head creatively because I want to feel the energy. I want to feel what the audience thinks of how far she's come, and where I'm at now. Will it be a different vibe? Are they going to want to see her beat me, or do they know she's not ready? I have to feel it out there, depending on my mind, what direction to go,"

Flair and Ripley's face-off is not the only exciting thing tonight. Bray Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse will return and Rey Mysterio and Karrion Kross will have a singles match. Finally, Ricochet, Braun Strowman, and Madcapp Moss are going to join forces against Imperium.

Are you excited about tonight's SmackDown? Comment down your thoughts below.

Find out who Eric Bischoff chose as his heels of the year ahead of Roman Reigns & MJF here.

Poll : 0 votes