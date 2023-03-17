What channel is WWE SmackDown on tonight? (March 17, 2023): How to watch on Friday night, channel details, livestream, and more

The March 17, 2023 episode of WWE SmackDown only has one match advertised and a possibly heated and personal confrontation. Despite all this, both exchanges are looking to deliver a memorable event.

WWE SmackDown will be available on the FOX Channel. The Stamford-based promotion returned to the channel in 2019, as well as returning to the Friday slot. They were previously part of the USA Network, joining the likes of WWE Monday Night RAW and NXT.

WWE SmackDown TV Channel details and timings:

Channel: FOX

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, 8 p.m. Pacific Time

WWE SmackDown Livestreaming details

Livestream: Fox Live, Fox Now App

What can fans expect for the upcoming WWE SmackDown episode?

On last week's episode of the Blue brand, a five-way match occurred to determine Gunther's opponent for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 39 match was set. However, both Sheamus and Drew McIntyre were named the winners.

For tonight, both superstars are set for another epic battle to see who would join The Ring General for the April premium live event. However, recent rumors have also suggested that a triple threat on The Show of Shows might just occur. It would be interesting to see if tonight's showdown is yet again inconclusive.

Another event advertised for tonight's WWE SmackDown is a confrontation between Sami Zayn and Jey Uso. The latter betrayed The Master Strategist on a previous episode of RAW, choosing The Bloodline over Zayn. It remains to be seen what the two stars would have to say to each other after the recent events surrounding The Bloodline.

In recent weeks, whether on the Monday or Friday show, Dominik Mysterio has been relentless in taunting Rey Mysterio. Just this week, The Judgment Day member interrupted his father who was talking about his Hall of Fame induction.

The younger Mysterio proceeded to call Rey a bad father, later challenging his father to a WrestleMania match. The soon-to-be Hall of Famer turned it down, but it remains to be seen if the answer would stay the same if they would both meet again tonight.

With WrestleMania 39 just around the corner, it's expected that most of their top stars would be present. Unfortunately, that may not be the case for Bray Wyatt. The latter has been building up a feud against Bobby Lashley, but then reports circulated that The Eater of Worlds may be out for a while. From the looks of it, Bray's absence might continue until tonight's episode.

It remains to be seen which stars and matches could also take place on tonight's SmackDown episode.

