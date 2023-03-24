What channel is WWE SmackDown on tonight? (March 24, 2023): How to watch on Friday night, channel details, livestream, and more

The March 24, 2023 episode of WWE SmackDown is set for some exciting confrontations and a few singles match that some have not seen before. As the Road to WrestleMania inches closer, fans should definitely not miss out on any upcoming shows of the Stamford-based promotion.

WWE SmackDown will be available on the FOX Channel. Some of the stars expected for tonight's showcase are Cody Rhodes, Ludwig Kaiser, LA Knight, a notable wrestling family, and many more. From what it looks like, another match might also be added to the April premium live event.

WWE SmackDown TV Channel details and timings:

Channel: FOX

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, 8 p.m. Pacific Time

WWE SmackDown Livestreaming details

Livestream: Fox Live, Fox Now App

Preview for tonight's WWE SmackDown episode

On last week's episode of SmackDown LowDown, Cody Rhodes was talking about his WrestleMania match when he was interrupted by Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser of Imperium. Kaiser stated that Gunther should've won the Royal Rumble match since The Ring General was the first entrant and was eliminated by someone who entered last.

The heated back and forth then prompted a singles match tonight. It would be interesting to see how Rhodes manages to get the upper hand when the rest of the former NXT UK stable is closely watching.

Another set of superstars who had a negative clash last week were Rey Mysterio and LA Knight. The latter has been looking for a WrestleMania match for a while now, prompting him to confront the soon-to-be 2023 Hall of Fame.

The Megastar stated that if Mysterio doesn't fight his son Dominik, then Knight should do it instead. However, LA's suggestion wasn't taken lightly after he called Rey a "deadbeat dad." The Luchador attacked his fellow SmackDown star and the match was quickly set for tonight.

Another member of the Mysterio family who is set to appear tonight is none other than Dominik. The Judgment Day member is scheduled to talk to his family about finally having a match against his father at The Grandest Stage of Them All, after numerous weeks of turning him down. Tonight could mark the episode where the father and son duo's WrestleMania match can be confirmed.

It would be interesting to see what else would transpire and which other superstars would be present on tonight's episode of the Friday show.

