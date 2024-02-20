What Cody Rhodes streak was broken on WWE RAW?

Cody Rhodes collided with Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW tonight. Both delivered an excellent opening contest just a few days before Elimination Chamber: Perth. Unfortunately for Rhodes, the match ended in a shocking defeat.

The American Nightmare was planted with a Samoan Spike by Solo Sikoa while he had Drew in position for a Cross Rhodes. The Scottish Warrior hesitated for a moment before putting away his former tag team partner with a Claymore.

This marked the first loss for Cody Rhodes on WWE television since WrestleMania 39, breaking his on-TV winning streak. The multi-time Royal Rumble winner had lost his high-profile match against Roman Reigns on the Grandest Stage of Them All last year.

Both men are set to collide in a rematch this year. The bout was made official at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event. The angle led to The Rock’s official inclusion in The Bloodline last Friday on SmackDown.

What happened after Cody Rhodes lost his match on WWE RAW?

Cody Rhodes came incredibly close to winning the match on WWE RAW tonight.

As noted, The American Nightmare had Drew McIntyre in position for a Cross Rhodes but was stopped in his attempt by Solo Sikoa, who hit him with a Samoan Spike.

Cody told the doctors he was okay during a backstage segment. The top superstar also interacted with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

It is worth mentioning that both men will be the special guests on The Grayson Waller Effect this Saturday at Elimination Chamber.

Here’s the updated card for the upcoming Premium Live Event:

The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and Damian Priest) (c) vs. The New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate) – Tag team match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Raquel Rodriguez – Elimination Chamber match for a Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania XL

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax – Singles match for the Women's World Championship

Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. Bobby Lashley vs. LA Knight vs. Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul – Elimination Chamber match for a World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania XL

The Grayson Waller Effect with special guests Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

Sportskeeda will have full coverage of the show as it airs.