What is the date of NXT Halloween Havoc 2022?

NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 is an upcoming premium live event for the developmental brand and promises to be a spectacle. Unlike the previous two years' shows which were television specials, this one will be a live-streaming event.

NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 is the third annual Halloween Havoc event. It is a show with history, having been a WCW pay-per-view from 1989 to 2000. The 2000 show was the final one before WWE purchased WCW the following year. The event lay dormant for two decades until its return in 2020 as part of NXT.

If you are marking your calendars to watch every WWE show and want to know when the Halloween special is airing, we got you covered. You can go trick-or-treating on the 31st because that's not when the event is taking place.

NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 will take place on Saturday, October 22. It will air from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The show will be available on Peacock for viewers in the United States and on the WWE Network for fans hailing from the rest of the world.

NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 match card

At the time of writing, NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 has six matches on its card. We are sure more will be added in the weeks before the show. Looking at the contests on offer, we have high expectations and hope for a banger of a night on the 22nd.

The following is the updated Halloween Havoc match card as of October 12, 2022.

Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh - Triple threat match for the NXT Championship

Mandy Rose vs. Alba Fyre - NXT Women’s Championship Match

Carmelo Hayes vs. Oro Mensah vs. Wes Lee vs. Von Wagner vs. Nathan Frazer - Ladder Match for the vacant NXT North American Championship

Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez - Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal: Weapons Wild Match

Julius Creed vs. Damon Kemp - Ambulance Match (If the former loses, Brutus Creed will have to leave NXT)

Grayson Waller vs. Apollo Crews - Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal match (Speculation is yet to be announced)

The show will most likely be headlined by the NXT Championship match and will run for a couple of hours. The brand has entered a new era, and we are excited to see how this event pans out.

