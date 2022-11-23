What was Dijak’s name on WWE RAW?

Dijak has returned to WWE NXT after weeks of hype. The former T-Bar appeared during the show's closing moments to take out Wes Lee, who was fresh out of a successful NXT North American Championship defense against Carmelo Hayes.

Dijak, with his latest repackaging, has finally supplanted the notorious T-Bar gimmick given to him during his time on the main roster. For those not in the know, T-Bar was the NXT veteran’s name under the Vince McMahon regime.

The big man had solid success in Triple H’s version of NXT but was kept on the lower mid-card on the main roster. As T-Bar, he was associated with Retribution, a stable that failed soon after debuting on Monday Night RAW.

As Retribution fumbled on the main roster, T-Bar suffered the worst of McMahon’s controversial booking decisions. The former Dominik Dijakovic was kept as an enhancement talent for up-and-comers on WWE Main Event tapings.

His path to redemption, however, began at the Main Event after he and Mustafa Ali put on a clinic soon after Triple H took over WWE’s creative direction. The Game immediately began the arduous task of restoring the identities of many WWE superstars, including the former Retribution member.

Dijak returns to WWE NXT and takes out Wes Lee

As noted earlier, Dijak made his shocking return on the November 22, 2022, edition of WWE NXT. The big man came with a brand new look and immediately set his sights on North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, leveling him with a huge Fest Your Eyes to close the show.

WWE first teased his arrival on NXT during the Halloween Havoc premium live event. The company aired a vignette of the T-Bar mask, all caught up in flames. The clips that followed promised a “new high order of justice.”

It appears that Shawn Michaels is keen on inserting the big man into the title picture. As seen on NXT this week, Donovan destroyed Wes Lee with his finisher before looking at the fallen North American Championship inside the ring.

Did you know Macho Man confronted a WWE Hall of Famer for looking at Elizabeth? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes