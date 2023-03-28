What is Drew McIntyre's height? Comparing the Scottish Warrior's wrestling statistics with WrestleMania 39 opponents 

Drew McIntyre is set to compete in his eighth WrestleMania match this year. He has his eyes set on the Intercontinental Championship. However, his journey to the title has not been an easy one. His friend-turned-rival, Sheamus, was included in the match for the title when they both won the number contender match a couple of weeks ago.

McIntyre's initial WWE run in mid-2000s garnered mixed reactions from the wrestling world and the company's administration. In 2012, he teamed up with Jinder Mahal and Heath Slater to form 3MB. A couple of years later, the Scottish Warrior was released by WWE, which he later cited as a wake-up call for him. The multi-time WWE Champion underwent a massive transformation during his time away from the company.

Drew McIntyre's WrestleMania 39 opponents are heavyweights in their own right. With Gunther and Sheamus standing at 6′ 4″ (193 cm), Drew McIntyre stands slightly taller at 6'5" (196 cm). All three men have showcased immense strength and overpowered their rivals in the ring. The Celtic Warrior is a three-time WWE Champion but has never won the Intercontinental Championship.

Gunther made his main roster debut last year and captured the IC Title on a June edition of SmackDown, currently surpassing the 280+ day mark.

McIntyre has gone up against notable powerhouses in his career including Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley, and other notable names in the industry. Last year, he faced The Tribal Chief for the undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle in a losing effort.

When was the last time Drew McIntyre held a championship in WWE?

At WrestleMania 36, Drew McIntyre faced Brock Lesnar in a victorious bout to capture his first WWE Championship reign. He held and defended the title throughout most of the Thunderdome Era in WWE. However, his reign came to an end at the hands of Randy Orton at Hell in a Cell that year.

The 37-year-old won the Intercontinental Championship in 2009 where he defeated John Morrison at the now-retired Tables, Ladders & Chairs event. This was his first and only reign of the IC Title.

The Scottish Warrior is determined to continue his dominant streak and take down Sheamus and Gunther at The Showcase of Immortals. With a stage of such high magnitude, the wrestling fraternity looks on with eagerness as to what is in store for the former WWE Champion.

