What if Drew McIntyre turns heel and reunites with 5-time champion? Exploring outcome of major swerve

The WWE Universe has been yearning for a Drew McIntyre heel turn. Fans are convinced that The Scottish Warrior will thrive as a heel, and can benefit massively from a change of pace. Considering WWE fans cheer on heels as much as babyfaces, it’s safe to say McIntyre will not lose his fandom.

Even though fans are expecting a singles run if WWE moves through with Drew McIntyre’s heel turn, a tag team is also within the horizon of possibilities. Now, whoever he’s paired with needs to be just as focused and ruthless as the former WWE Champion.

It so happens that former WWE superstar Heath Slater may become free from his contract with IMPACT Wrestling. As per reports, Heath’s contract is expiring soon and he hasn’t yet signed a renewed contract with the promotion. If he becomes a free agent, it’s possible WWE can offer him a contract, bring him back to Titanland, and reunite him with The Scottish Warrior to form a “Two Man Band”.

Considering McIntyre and Slater have previously worked as a tag team, their reunion can help with boosting popularity with the WWE Universe. While their first run together as "Three Man Band" along with Jinder Mahal was burdened with losses, a second run as a tag team can be different.

Heath Slater was released from WWE in 2020 because of budget cuts. The Stamford-based promotion had offered him a deal previously, but he had rejected it.

Drew McIntyre gives his opinion about forming a faction

Recently, factions have been the key to success in WWE after the formations of the The Bloodline and The Judgment Day. Keeping that in mind, Drew McIntyre becoming a part of one or forming his own faction can help with skyrocketing his current WWE run.

During an exclusive chat with Riju Dasgupta from Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Scottish Warrior gave his two cents on whether or not he wants to have his own faction.

“I don't know, I have always felt more like a lone wolf, and I have noticed that a lot of people have been forming factions and using it to their advantage. You mentioned The Bloodline. There's a reason why I wasn't giving Jey Uso a big hug when he showed up on Monday Night RAW because he was kicking my head for six months straight and making sure I didn't become the Undisputed Champion. I just can't imagine myself in a group right now.”

He had teamed up with Matt Riddle recently, and The Original Bro has been pestering The Scottish Warrior to form a permanent tag team. Unfortunately, Drew McIntyre hasn’t shown much interest in that!

