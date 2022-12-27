What is Dwayne Johnson's best-selling movie?

Dwayne Johnson has portrayed several characters and appeared in numerous movie franchises throughout his career. As one of the highest-paid movie actors, it's no wonder that one of his films has crossed over the billion mark.

Ever since The Rock's first theatrical debut in The Mummy Returns in 2001, his name has become well-known in the wrestling business and on the silver screen. Over the years, he has starred in movies like The Scorpion King, Skyscraper, Hercules, San Andreas, and more.

He even played a major role in Disney's Moana and appeared in franchises like Jumanji and The Fast and the Furious. Unsurprisingly, some of the WWE star's highest-grossing titles occurred in the latter franchise.

Dwayne Johnson's best-selling movie as of December 2022 is Furious 7, which grossed over $1.5 billion at the box office. The movie was also the highest-grossing installment in the entire franchise and one of the highest-grossing films of all time.

His second best also crossed the billion mark, The Fate of the Furious, which garnered $1.238 billion. The Rock's third best-selling movie is Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which got over $962.5 million.

How did Dwayne Johnson's recent movie fare at the box office

One of The Brahma Bull's latest films is for DCU's Black Adam, where he portrayed the titular character. Unfortunately, this was not as successful compared to his other films.

The October-released comic book movie is currently at $391 million and will reportedly lose $50-$100 million since the film needed to land a $600 million mark to break even. Dwayne Johnson then stated that the recent DC movie was not going to lose money before this was followed up by a report stating the numbers the actor provided were allegedly inaccurate.

After just returning as Superman, it was announced that Henry Cavill wouldn't continue with the role. People then shared that Dwayne unfollowed the accounts of Black Adam and DC after this news since he was the one who pushed for Cavill to return. However, it was later shared that The Rock never followed those accounts. Later, it was revealed that Black Adam wouldn't receive a sequel after significant changes in DC.

Despite Black Adam's recent setback, it's hard to deny the success Dwayne Johnson has attained in his movie career alone.

