What does Dwayne Johnson’s wife Lauren Hashian do for a living?

Dwayne Johnson is among the most influential people in the world, and so is his wife, Lauren Hashian. The couple married in 2019, but rumors of their relationship had been prevalent since 2006.

Dwayne Johnson first met Lauren Hashian on the set of his film, The Game Plan. It was Johnson’s first major leap in the movie industry, and he got a companion during the same. The duo started dating a year later and were spotted together multiple times on the media and on the red carpet.

Then married to film producer and businessman Dany Garcia, Dwayne Johnson divorced his first wife in 2008. He stopped keeping his involvement with Lauren Hashian under the hood and even gave an interview as to “how he found love again.”

Over time, Johnson and Hashian got closer. The latter was spotted with Dwayne’s first daughter, Simone, and she eventually got incorporated into the Samoan lineage. Lauren Hashian and Dwayne Johnson have two daughters together, namely Jasmine (7) and Tiana (4).

Dwayne Johnson’s wife has a number of achievements of her own. She is a singer, songwriter, and music producer who began her musical career at the age of 19. Her inspiration came from her father, John 'Sib' Hashian, who was the drummer for the rock band Boston.

In 2005, Lauren Hashian participated in the UPN show R U That Girl, hosted by TLC members T-Boz and Chilli. She made it into the finals but was eliminated in the fourth episode. Refusing to back down, Lauren continued pursuing music and found herself working with renowned artists like YaBoi Shad and Walter French.

The most recent works of Lauren Hashian as a songwriter include Ride The Wave, What You Want and Bout U.

Lauren Hashian didn’t insist on being Dwayne Johnson’s wife

Coming out of his divorce, Dwayne was fearful of intimacy and the idea of love. His past with Dany Garcia took a toll on him. Nevertheless, his then-girlfriend Lauren Hashian never pushed him for marriage, as revealed by the 50-year-old actor in an interview with WSJ Magazine.

"My divorce did a number on me. I wasn’t fearful of getting married again, there was just some hesitancy," Johnson said. "But Lauren was incredibly patient: ‘I love you, you love me, we have this amazing life together – no presh.' " (H/T USA Today)

While Lauren continues to deliver in the music field, Dwayne is revealing the success of his latest anti-superhero film, Black Adam. He has multiple exciting projects coming up in 2023, and fans are eagerly waiting for them.

