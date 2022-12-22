What did Dwayne Johnson say after emotional moment with his wife at Los Angeles Rams game?

Dwayne Johnson openly shares his love and admiration for his family. This was on full display during a Los Angeles Rams game earlier this month.

On December 4, Lauren Hashian welcomed fans to the SoFi Stadium for the game between Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks by singing the National Anthem. The sight of more than 70,000 people in the crowd can be truly nerve wracking, but the singer delivered the song flawlessly, and this may be due to the support present.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Dwayne Johnson shared a video of him and their two daughters, Jasmine and Tiana, watching Hashian perform. In a lengthy caption, The Rock expressed how the moment got him sentimental and shared the reactions of their children while their mother was performing.

"As a father, it rocked my soul to hold our little ones in this milestone moment, as I could literally feel their proud energy and vibration for their mama singing – they felt it. At these little ages, they don’t understand how meaningful this moment is for our family and how incredibly important the words of this song are to our great country and every American in it."

Interestingly, Dwayne Johnson might be back at the same stadium in the next few months. It has been rumored for a while now that The Great One might be one of the stars to appear on WrestleMania 39 which will take place at the same SoFi Stadium.

Dwayne Johnson shares a close relationship with a Los Angeles Rams athlete

Back in September, The Rock shared an Instagram video where he worked out with the defensive tackle of the LA Rams, Aaron Donald.

In the video, not only did they share their exercise routine, but also talked about how working out is important to them, how both of their fathers inspired them to work out, and Aaron's reaction after the Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl. To end their workout session, the two men exchanged signed jerseys.

"We’re cut from the same intense cloth with our passion for training, family and LEGACY. But what really moved me about Aaron, is realizing how we were both raised by very similar fathers who taught us at the exact same age – there is no substitute for hard work, through discipline and tough fatherly love."

Dwayne Johnson has shown that despite being a big-time Hollywood actor and even an occasional WWE Superstar, his role as a family man always comes first.

