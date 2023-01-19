What is Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's relationship with WWE CEO Nick Khan?

Both Nick Khan and The Rock play a huge role in WWE. While the former mostly works backstage, Dwayne Johnson has performed in front of fans for years, nowadays, only occasionally. Khan joined the company in 2020, but the two have known each other for quite a while.

Nick joined the Stamford-based promotion in 2020 and was named the President of the company. Vince McMahon's departure in July of last year saw a rise in rank for him as Khan became Co-CEO alongside Stephanie McMahon, who also held the title of Chairwoman.

Mr. McMahon's return to the WWE this month caused a rift in backstage roles. Stephanie resigned from her position, which in turn made Nick Khan the sole CEO of the company.

Khan's inclusion into the world of wrestling may look sudden to some, but that wasn't the case. A post by The Rock on social media showcased how the two WWE personalities have known each other for a while, along with the CEO's sister, Nahnatchka Khan. The Great One shared how close he was to Khan and how they shared a love of wrestling.

"In the mid-1980’s, Nick Khan, his sister Nahnatchka Khan and myself used to run around as kids in Honolulu, Hawaii every month when my grandmother would promote at the local arena her monthly pro wrestling shows. As kids, we LOVED the pro wrestling business and as adults, our love and respect for the wrestling business has become boundless."

Check out the full caption and post below:

Nahnatchka Khan is also quite close to Dwayne Johnson, as mentioned in the post. Interestingly, she is also the co-creator of his NBC show "Young Rock."

Nick Khan and The Rock discussed a backstage position in WWE

One of the big news that hit the wrestling world recently was the Stamford-based promotion being up for sale along with Vince McMahon's return. Some of the names that could possibly buy the company include the Black Adam actor himself. As it turns out, this was something the People's Champion had thought of.

In an interview with Bloomberg, The Brahma Bull was asked if he would accept a director position at the wrestling company. The Rock shared that it was something he has talked about with Nick Khan in the past, but Johnson is not sure if he sees himself in a board role.

"[WWE co-CEO] Nick [Khan] and I have talked about that, and we always enjoy that over a bottle of Teremana," Johnson said, referring to his tequila brand. "I love the wrestling business. I grew up in it. My grandfather [and] my dad started here in Canada, where [my father] was born. So, I'm not quite too sure if a board seat is in my future, but possibly other things are in my future, for sure."

Squawk on the Street @SquawkStreet Former professional wrestler @TheRock responds to reports of a possible sale of @WWE : "There's nothing like the $WWE...if there are new owners and acquirers that come in, they have to share that same passion that [executive chairman Vince McMahon] has for the company." Former professional wrestler @TheRock responds to reports of a possible sale of @WWE : "There's nothing like the $WWE...if there are new owners and acquirers that come in, they have to share that same passion that [executive chairman Vince McMahon] has for the company." https://t.co/XGNQeNGh82

The close relationship between The Rock and Nick Khan is truly unexpected for some fans, but it looks like wrestling is truly connected to each other in many ways.

Do NOT try this at home. These banned wrestling moves can cause real life damage.

Poll : 0 votes