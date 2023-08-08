What if Elon Musk debuts in WWE? 6 ways the 52-year-old could be booked!

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are allegedly “deadly serious” about an MMA fight, and their latest banter on Twitter has even brought Triple H into the mix. Musk recently joked about choosing WWE’s fighting style for his potential fight against the Meta/Facebook CEO, which caught The Game's attention.

WWE’s Chief Operating Officer asked the CEO of X (formerly Twitter) to “say the word,” apparently extending an open invitation to the billionaire. Triple H also made an amusing comment about knowing a few things about the "X" sign from D-Generation X.

Even Corey Graves couldn't keep himself away from the interaction on social media. WWE fans are already cooking up all sorts of imaginary scenarios about Elon Musk’s debut. However, that seems extremely unlikely for several reasons that will only deviate our readers from the topic.

With that in mind, here are six possible booking scenarios for Elon Musk’s WWE debut

#1. Appearance at a WWE/UFC cross-over event

WWE’s merger with UFC was one of the craziest stories in the first half of 2023. It took all the attention away from the investigation into Vince McMahon's alleged sex scandal. The new TKO Group is expected to go public in late 2023.

Given their pull in combat sports entertainment, WWE and UFC can seemingly get Musk to appear at a future cross-promotional event. The 52-year-old could be shown in the crowd (NXT Black and Gold style) to officially mark his debut.

#2. Take over as WWE RAW's guest host

WWE RAW guest host was an entertaining concept introduced by WWE in 2009. The promotion used to bring in all kinds of celebrities as guest hosts for the evening.

Each guest host had the powers of the general manager, and they used their authority to book matches and segments.

WWE can revive the guest host concept for Elon Musk, should he decide to appear on their flagship brand for one night. His WWE debut could be even more shocking than the infamous ‘Higher Power’ segment on RAW, which is WAR back in the Attitude Era.

#3. He reveals himself as the man behind NXT Anonymous

NXT Anonymous has been a thing going on for several months now. It is a toned-down version of GTV, the infamous Attitude Era storyline that would’ve set the stage for Dustin Rhodes’ return had he not left for rival WCW.

With the nature of NXT Anonymous being rooted in unwanted surveillance, something that tech giants like Facebook and Twitter are routinely accused of, the storyline could be one way of introducing Elon Musk in WWE.

#4. Meets Paul Heyman on SmackDown

Paul Heyman is one of the most brilliant wrestling minds today. The Wise Man has guided countless superstars to superstardom and world title glory.

His mic skills are second to none, and he can make even an average storyline look like the main chapter with his words.

While it’s extremely unlikely that Musk will ever appear on SmackDown, still (if he does), the billionaire can be booked for a segment with Paul E. He won’t need a mic in his hand because Paul Heyman can praise and shame him in the same promo.

#5. Joins Triple H for a DX-style celebration

The crotch chop popularized by Shawn Michaels and Triple is arguably the most popular celebration from the days of the Attitude Era that has made it to this day. That and the “X” pose haven’t lost their mainstream appeal and won’t likely ever will.

A potential scenario for Elon Musk’s WWE debut could see him defeat Mark Zuckerberg in their cage fight. The billionaire could then be joined by Triple H for a DX-style celebration/taunt to cap off his potential win in the battle of the billionaires.

#6. Elon Musk tells Vince McMahon he’s fired

Vince McMahon loved to fire people during his time as the villainous wrestling overlord on WWE television. The “You’re fired!” catchphrase is still one of the most iconic deliveries from the chairman of the board.

Elon Musk can’t help but fire people as well. The only difference is that he doesn’t do it on television. It would be funny if Vince somehow books himself in a segment with Musk. Only this time, it’s Musk telling Vince that he’s fired.

