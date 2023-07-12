Jonny Candido recently recalled watching WWE Hall of Famer Sunny flirt with another wrestler while dating his brother, Chris Candido.

Sunny and Chris dated for nearly 16 years after they started seeing each other when they were 17. However, the Hall of Famer has previously admitted to having love affairs with other wrestlers, including Shawn Michaels and The British Bulldog Davey Boy Smith.

During an interview with Cafe de Rene, Jonny recalled watching Sunny flirt with former XPW star Justice Pain while waiting for his brother in the car.

"You know what's crazy? I heard these stories and I didn't believe it because I never saw her like that obviously and I never saw her act like that. But then we were out in California. I was out there with my brother and her for XPW. And we were getting a ride back and this fellow Justice Pain was in the car with us and we were waiting for my brother to come out and she was like full-on, like flirting with him, like in front of me," he said.

Chris Candido's brother added:

"And he was staring at me because he felt awkward as sh*t. And I'm like looking at her like, 'What the f**k!' And he's looking back at me and then my brother came in the car and she like snapped out of it. It was weird. Like, I saw that once but I was like, 'Wow!' Like, now, you know, I kinda get it." [0:41 - 1:25]

A former WWE Intercontinental Champion allegedly refused to sleep with Sunny

While Sunny has had a romantic relationship with Shawn Michaels, his former tag team partner Marty Jannetty claimed he refused to sleep with her.

In an interview with The Hannibal TV, the former Intercontinental Champion claimed he could have had a relationship with the 50-year-old WWE Hall of Famer.

"I don't mind telling you, no. It's not that it couldn't have been, it's not that it wasn't offered – I hate to say it that way – and it's not that I don't think she's a pretty girl, and it ain't like I didn't hear her next door quite a bit. When I say next door, the room next door, I would hear her."

