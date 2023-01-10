What is former WWE star Mandy Rose’s real name?

Former NXT Champion Mandy Rose’s real name has a subtle link to her in-ring name, which many WWE fans are unaware of. God’s Greatest Creation comes from a lineage that has become a part of her iconic name.

Mandy stepped into the world of wrestling at the young age of 25. Her experience at the World Bodybuilding Fitness & Fashion Boston Show proved to be valuable as she made it to the season finale of the 2015 Tough Enough competition. Although the late Sara Lee won the event, Mandy got a five-year deal with NXT.

It was during the season finale of Tough Enough that ‘Mandy Rose’ came into being. WWE prefers surnames, as seen in the case of Roman Reigns, and ‘Rose’ turned out to be lucky for the superstar.

Former NXT Champion Mandy Rose’s real name is Amanda Rose Saccomanno. Hailing from Irish and Italian ancestry, it turned out to be the inspiration for her WWE ring name - with Amanda turning to Mandy and Rose as relevant for her bloodline ties.

"My real name is Amanda Rose Saccomanno… Rose is kind of special in my family as my grandma’s name is Rosemary, my mom’s name is Mary Rose, I’m Amanda Rose, (and) my niece is Demi Rose. So it kind of just keeps going in the family." (H/T 411 Mania)

Before becoming a household name, Mandy Rose struggled mid-card during her main roster run. She had compelling storylines with Naomi and Sonya Deville, but those failed to propel her character due to the abrupt endings. It was only after her alliance with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne on NXT did she make an impact on fans.

Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose recently bought a new luxurious car

Since her WWE release, Amanda Rose Saccamano has stuck to promoting her FanTime content and enjoying her life to the fullest. The 2014 WBFF Bikini World Champion often models on Instagram to keep her net worth spiking.

Rose’s success has spoken for itself. A week ago, the former wrestler was snapped alongside her fiance Tino Sabatelli in the background of a shimmering white Rolls Royce Dawn. The car is estimated to be worth $340,000 USD.

Mandy Rose’s stance on a wrestling return is unknown. However, WWE is reportedly interested in letting bygones be bygones and re-hiring the talent. Time will tell whether Rose returns to the squared circle or becomes a full-time model.

Recommended Video Here are some WWE stars who were injured at the worst possible time.

Poll : 0 votes