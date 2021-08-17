What Ruby Soho fka Ruby Riott's video could mean

Ruby Soho (formerly known as) Ruby Riott has released a new video on her Twitter account, which could be hinting at the next step following her WWE release.

Ruby was released from WWE on June 2, 2021, after which she broke her silence by bidding farewell to her fans and fellow Superstars.

In her video, she appears to have hinted at her next stop following her release from the company. In the video, which didn't have any dialog, she was shown running through a train station before coming to a stop. Despite the lack of dialogue, there were plenty of Easter eggs that gave hints to eagle-eyed fans.

Did Ruby Soho hint about debuting in AEW?

In the opening shot, the focus is on Ruby Soho's train ticket that would take her from Orlando to the New York Penn Station. The date shown on the ticket was her WWE release date of June 2, 2021. On top of that, it was a one-way ticket, indicating that she was not going to be making a trip back.

But when she got to the platform, unfortunately, the train left without her. Given the date on the ticket, it could be assumed that it was a metaphor for the WWE train moving on and leaving her behind.

The song by Hvob, called "A List", even had the lyrics, "I've tried hard to erase you, but every time I miss you," as the crucial part of the video where she has just missed the train. This line could be a reference to her Instagram post where she talked about how her Ruby Riott character was taken away from her.

"As for what’s next....in the beginning “Heidi Lovelace” was given to me, at the end 'Ruby Riott' was taken away," wrote Soho. "So I don’t know what I’ll be called or where I’ll end up. But please know this is far from over. Thank you."

Despite the fact that she missed the train and was left on the platform, there is more than one way to get to New York. As she looked at the camera with a tired and determined stare, it seemed to indicate that Ruby Soho could have plans in place for her future.

With AEW coming to New York on September 22, after Soho's 90-day no-compete clause has expired, fans could see her compete in an AEW ring as soon as next month.

With Daniel Bryan also rumored to be debuting on the show, Ruby Soho would be a huge addition to an already burgeoning AEW roster.

While the video didn't confirm that Soho is signing with AEW, there were enough solid hints. For now, Ruby Soho's possible destination remains open for speculation.

