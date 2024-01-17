What is Gage Goldberg doing now? All you need to know about the WWE legend's son

Gage Goldberg made quite the impression on the WWE Universe when he ran up to the ring to save his father, Bill Goldberg, from Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam 2021. The All Mighty put the young man in the Hurt Lock, rendering him unconscious.

However, since then, Gage Goldberg hasn’t been around WWE much, at least not in the ring. As per recent news, the Hall of Famer’s son has chosen to pursue football and has made a commitment to the Colorado Buffaloes.

Gage A.J. Goldberg took to social media to reveal his choice between Colorado and Alabama.

“After a great conversation, I am honored to announce that I am committing to the University of Colorado to continue my football and academic career!!!”

Gage is currently a middle linebacker from Champion High School in Boerne, Texas. He is the most recent addition to the Colorado Class of 2024. Several individuals are thrilled with his decision and are looking forward to the “Goldberg” chants across the stadiums.

Bill Goldberg spoke about Gage Goldberg becoming a professional wrestler

Considering Goldberg’s legacy in WWE, one will assume that his son will follow suit. However, football is a popular sport that many superstars engage in before turning towards professional wrestling. Superstars such as Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and even Goldberg himself have been a part of the sport.

Prior to SummerSlam 2021, the Hall of Famer was asked about Gage Goldberg possibly becoming a professional wrestler. The legend stated that he would back his son no matter what he chose to do.

"I sure don't know. I have no idea what I would do in that situation. The fact is I'm his father, along with his mother, we support everything that he does. He makes a decision and we back him 100%. As a matter of fact, after this video conference, I'll be calling him and we're gonna download on some football talk. But, you know, that's a bridge I'll have to cross if in fact it's built in front of me. I don't know if that's something he'd like to pursue. But as a father, you know, I have to be behind him 100% and I know that he would do nothing but carry on the name in a positive way."

Apparently, it was Bobby Lashley’s idea to have Gage in the ring during the SummerSlam 2021 match. It remains to be seen whether fans will ever see Gage in a wrestling ring again.

