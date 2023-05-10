What is Gigi Dolin's ethnicity? Know all about the WWE star's influences and wrestling career

The beginning of Gigi Dolin's career was moving back and forth between promotions as she tried to find her permanent brand. In 2021, it was announced that NXT had signed Dolin and she debuted in the Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. She continues to do well in the developmental brand, but most don't know of her background and how it has influenced her wrestling career.

In an interview with Busted Open Radio, Dolin shared information on her personal life and ethnicity. She is of Romani descent, the culture of which has been greatly misconstrued in the west by media and television. Dolin mentioned that on her 14th birthday, the TLC reality show My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding turned the party into a storyline that made it seem like her parents were trying to find her a husband.

She went into further detail on her hard journey into WWE. After growing up incredibly sheltered, she took an interest in wrestling and decided to leave home when she turned 18. Without any money, she slept on couches and in cars, trying to make a living, and found herself in promotions such as Atlanta Wrestling Entertainment and SHINE Wrestling.

"Wrestling, this is taboo for how I was raised. I came up in a culture where the women didn't have jobs. They didn't marry or date outside of the culture. They were taken out of public school. I wasn't really allowed to have friends or go out and hang out with people. Doing what I do is taboo in itself." [H/T Fightful]

Gigi Dolin mentioned how incredibly grateful she is for her opportunities in the industry. She is determined to provide a better life for her brother after their tough childhood.

Gigi Dolin will not be moving forward to face former teammate

Following Indi Hartwell's injury and her vacation of the WWE NXT Women's Championship, an eight-woman tournament will begin on the program to determine the new champion. Tiffany Stratton and Gigi Dolin came head-to-head in the first round of the tournament on this week's episode of NXT.

It was reported that Gigi Dolin was not up to full health in the latest bout with main-roster material Stratton. Both women demonstrated great skills but Stratton's athleticism proved superior with a moonsault to end the match. The winner will move on to face either Roxanne Perez or Jacy Jayne.

Unfortunately for Gigi Dolin, this means she won't be able to get a rematch with her former teammate from Toxic Attraction, Jacy Jayne. The duo are former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions, but it is common for the company to manufacture tension between friends and allies. Though it is obvious NXT is teasing a push for Jayne's career, it is duly noted that Dolin is the more popular among fans.

