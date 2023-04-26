Is Tiffany Stratton related to Mandy Rose? Exploring their relationship and WWE careers

Tiffany Stratton has made a mark on the NXT roster and looks to be a rising star in the industry. Although she was unable to win the NXT Women's title at this year's Spring Break In, she gave an excellent performance. She has been continuously improving her in-ring abilities since her debut in 2021.

When observing The Buff Barbie, many fans think of former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose. While the two are neither related nor friends, many fans have spotted similarities between the female superstars.

When Rose was in the NXT, she dominated the women's division and earned her main roster debut two years later. Many believe this could be the same pathway Tiffany Stratton is working towards. With her constant improvement, the 23-year-old has the potential to follow in Rose's footsteps as a champion.

Mandy Rose was a competitive performer and held the NXT Women's Championship for an incredible 413 days. However, due to an incident regarding the content on her FanTime page, WWE decided to let her go. It happened a few hours after she lost her title to Roxanne Perez last December, and the direction came straight from the Head of Creative, Shawn Michaels.

With the WWE Draft fast approaching, many wonder whether Tiffany Stratton will be called up from the developmental brand.

Tiffany Stratton discusses her future and WWE Draft

Superstars from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT are all beginning to take a hint as to where they might land after the WWE Draft. Though for some, it may not go as planned, Tifanny Stratton is hoping everything goes her way.

Despite her climbing momentum in NXT, she shared her doubts about her skills and technique. The Buff Barbie had no wrestling knowledge, growing up as a gymnast and bodybuilder.

In 2021, she joined the WWE Performance Center and started her career as a professional wrestler. Stratton debuted in NXT in December of that year.

The 23-year-old recently said she'd love to stay a little longer in NXT before getting called up to the main roster:

“I definitely think, for my career, I would like to stay in NXT a little longer and hone in on my wrestling skills before getting called up. If I do get the call up, I’m ready and I will make the most of it and rise to the occasion and I’ll be ready.” [H/T Fightful]

Tiffany Stratton has become a fan favorite by showing promise early in her debut. While she may be young with limited experience, The Buff Barbie feels like the complete package and worthy of a call-up. If not, then NXT should work towards earning her a title reign.

