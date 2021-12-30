5 things that could happen if Liv Morgan becomes RAW Women’s Champion at WWE Day 1

Liv Morgan will have the opportunity of a lifetime at WWE Day 1. The former member of The Riott Squad has finally made a name for herself as a singles competitor on WWE RAW.

After a decent rivalry with Becky Lynch, she will challenge The Man for the RAW Women’s Championship at Day 1. Lynch has already defeated Liv once on RAW. However, she won the match illegally.

Liv has received a good push, and it’s time WWE allowed her to go all the way. It would be the perfect way to test the rising superstar under pressure, and a title win would catapult her to the top.

If Liv Morgan does win the RAW Women’s Championship at Day 1, many interesting things can happen in WWE. From massive returns to first-time matches, a change of champion could help RAW build some great storylines.

There is a good chance Liv will walk out of Day 1 as the new RAW Women’s Champion on Saturday night. With that being said, take a look at the five things that could happen if Liv Morgan becomes the new champion at WWE Day 1.

#5. Bayley returns to target Liv Morgan after WWE Day 1

There are a few things that can overshadow Liv Morgan’s victory at WWE Day 1. Her RAW Women’s Championship win at Day 1 could mark the return of Bayley.

Bayley has been off television for a long time due to an injury. It looks like The Role Model has healed up well, and she is raring to go. Bayley recently opened up in an interview to give an update on her injury. She confirmed that she was ready to get back to the ring soon.

"Anyway, people are asking how my knee is. So, my knee is doing great, my leg's doing great, my ankle's doing great, my shin is doing great, my hip is doing great, my mind is doing great... so, I mean it's only a matter of time. I'm not gonna tell you when, and I don't want all these idiots watching to know when, but I'm gonna be coming back soon, maybe, you know... you better be ready, better be ready," said Bayley.

Liv Morgan is currently working as a babyface, while Bayley was a top heel before her injury. She could return right after her win at Day 1 to become the first challenger to Liv’s new title.

It would be a great way to take Liv Morgan out of her rivalry with Becky Lynch and put her up against another great superstar.

