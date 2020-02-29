What happened after WWE SmackDown went off-air

Roman Reigns

On tonight's edition of SmackDown Live, Roman Reigns came out to confront the new Universal Champion, Goldberg. Reigns uttered the words "I'm next" during the intense staredown with the WWE Hall of Famer, and the two behemoths are now going to battle it out for the Universal title at WrestleMania 36 on April 5. WWE officially announced the same tonight, as previously reported here.

After the show went off the air, Reigns competed in the post-show dark match, against someone he has been at odds with over the past few months. He took on none other than King Corbin in the dark match and ended up with another victory over the dastardly villain. Check out the clip below:

Roman Reigns defeats Baron Corbin in the post-#Smackdown dark match pic.twitter.com/ZKz7yZTyXL — Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) February 29, 2020

Reigns and Corbin have been going at it for a long while now. The Big Dog defeated Corbin in a Falls Count Anywhere match at the Royal Rumble PPV back in January, and it seemed like the rivalry had finally come to an end. This was all for naught though, as Reigns met Corbin again inside a steel cage at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia.

Reigns managed to put Corbin down inside the demanding structure, and the announcers hinted that the Super ShowDown outing was the definitive end to this rivalry.

Now that Reigns has set his eyes on Goldberg, here's hoping that he is done with Corbin for good and tonight's victory over The King was a one-off thing.