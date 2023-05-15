What happened between Brie Larson and John Cena at the Fast X premiere? Their interaction goes viral

John Cena, one of the biggest icons in WWE, is set to star in the 10th installment of the Fast and Furious franchise, Fast X, releasing on May 19 in the US. He first appeared in F9 as the brother of Dominic Toretto, who is played by Vin Diesel. A handful of other stars have joined the cast this year, such as Jason Momoa, Cardi B, and Brie Larson.

The Fast X premier was set at the Colosseum in Rome, where Brie Larson was seen unabashedly fangirling over John Cena. The Marvel star was mid-interview when she spotted the former WWE Champion sprinting across the red carpet. The reporter joined Larson as they both excitedly squealed Cena's name. It's unclear in the dialogue that comes after what is being discussed, but it seems like he gestured for both women to continue with their interview.

A funny little interaction took place when Larson asked John Cena what he was running from. He explained to her that he wanted to give the paparazzi some action shots instead of the usual standing shots. The interviewer burst out into laughter as Larson comically agreed with the WWE icon.

In the past, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Ronda Rousey were the only other WWE Superstars to be featured in the Fast and Furious franchise. Rousey was only featured in a minor role. According to reports in February, Johnson was not on good terms with co-star Vin Diesel and left the franchise. However, it has now come to the fore that he has rejoined the cast as part of Fast X.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson will reunite with John Cena on the Fast X set

Despite Vin Diesel publicly requesting for The Rock to make his return to the franchise back in November 2021, the eight-time world champion refused to make amends with his co-star. His last appearance in the series was during The Fate of the Furious in 2017, and since then, there has been an obvious animosity between the two.

According to TheWrap, Johnson makes a post-credit appearance in Fast X, reprising his role as Luke Hobbs. This comes as a total shock to fans, as it was certain that his return seemed highly unlikely.

Meanwhile, it gives an opportunity for fans to see Johnson share the screen with John Cena. The two men had a heated rivalry in 2012 and 2013. Though the two WWE legends are seemingly on good terms, it remains to be seen who will shine more in Fast X.

John Cena recently returned to the ring at WrestleMania 39 but lost to Austin Theory. It remains to be seen when he will next step in the ring.

A current star says he almost got the rights to use Hulk Hogan's entrance theme. More details here

Poll : 0 votes