What happened to Damian Priest during WWE Clash at the Castle? Possible horrific injury explored

At Clash at the Castle 2024, Damian Priest shattered Drew McIntyre's hopes and retained his World Heavyweight Championship. The outcome surprised many fans who anticipated McIntyre's victory in front of his home crowd. However, during the match, a harrowing incident occurred when Priest's leg became trapped in the ropes as he attempted a dive onto McIntyre outside the ring.

This incident severely affected Priest, forcing him to wrestle the remainder of the match on almost one leg, unable to put weight on the injured limb.

In a post-show interview following Clash at the Castle, the World Heavyweight Champion provided a significant update on the incident. Damian Priest admitted that he was not feeling well and had not yet been examined by doctors before addressing the media.

Despite the adversity, the Archer of Infamy reassured everyone that he was staying put and not going anywhere. He emphasized that despite the injury, he felt good enough to compete and had successfully defeated Drew McIntyre despite wrestling with a significant hindrance.

"I mean it feels like trash right now," said Priest after the match. "I didn’t even go to medical yet so I could do this and talk to you guys, so you’re welcome. Docs will check it out, I ain’t going anywhere. I was able to beat Drew McIntyre on one foot, so I’m ready to go."

CM Punk also weighed in on Priest's injury. The Best in the World mentioned that he's not a doctor but presumed that the 41-year-old may have suffered a torn hamstring.

For those unfamiliar, low-grade hamstring injuries can typically heal within several days to two weeks. Therefore, it appears that Damian Priest's injury may not be too serious following this horrific incident.

Drew McIntyre seemingly also checked Damian Priest after his match

When Damian Priest's leg got stuck in the ropes, Drew McIntyre used it to his advantage. However, it appears that immediately after the match, McIntyre broke character and checked on Priest.

This belief arose because after Priest pinned McIntyre, the former Royal Rumble winner seemed to whisper something in the Archer of Infamy's ear. Many fans believe this was the Scottish Warrior checking on his opponent regarding the horrific incident he endured during the match.

Besides this, the biggest truth of the night is surely that Damian Priest is still your World Heavyweight Champion, and he defeated Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle: Scotland.