What happened between Drew McIntyre and former WWE superstar Tiffany (Taryn Terrell)?

Drew McIntyre is one of the most prominent names in the wrestling industry, and he's proven why he deserves to be among the top names on WWE's roster. However, there was a time McIntyre was released from the company. Many fans remember when he was released in 2014 following a string of issues in the company, which stretched back five years.

Ad

Back in 2009, McIntyre was engaged to fellow WWE Superstar Tiffany (Taryn Terrell). The couple got married in 2010, but a string of controversies led to their divorce just a year later. In August 2010, Drew McIntyre and Taryn Terrell were involved in an alleged domestic violence dispute at a Los Angeles hotel, which grabbed a lot of attention around the world.

Reports stated that police were called after an altercation, which led to Terrell being arrested, while McIntyre faced no charges. Soon after the controversy, WWE suspended Terrell indefinitely, marking the beginning of the end for their on-screen and off-screen partnership.

Ad

Trending

This led to the couple’s divorce, which ended up being a talking point for fans around the world at that time. While McIntyre was not released at that time, his momentum came to an abrupt end, and the star was further excluded from some of the company's biggest events, marking a massive impact of the controversy on his professional wrestling career.

These wrestlers angered WWE management! Check what happened next

Though McIntyre was neither charged for the incident nor released by the company, the controversy marked the beginning of his downfall in the industry, which ultimately led to his release in 2014. However, he's found plenty of success since his return to WWE, and he's now a two-time World Champion.

Ad

Where are Drew McIntyre and Taryn Terrell now?

Taryn Terrell made a name for herself in Hollywood as well as other wrestling promotions following the controversy. The star managed to clinch a TNA Knockouts Championship victory, and also starred alongside Will Ferrell in the movie The Campaign, which led to her getting recognition for her work on-screen. The former WWE star gave birth to her first child in 2014, before getting married in 2015. She officially retired from professional wrestling in 2022.

Ad

On the other hand, Drew McIntyre, apart from being a two-time WWE Champion, has a huge set of accomplishments added to his name in the professional wrestling industry. The star made his Hollywood debut alongside Dave Bautista in the movie The Killer’s Game. McIntyre met Kaitlyn Frohnapfel in a bar back in 2013 and married her in 2016.

While both Drew McIntyre and Taryn Terrell have made public comments about the incidents they have had over the years, there are still aspects of their old relationship that fans may never know about. Only time will tell whether either of them opens up on the subject in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More