What happened to former WWE Superstar Kaitlyn?

It appears that former WWE Superstar Kaitlyn has followed a different path following her departure from the company a few years ago. Real-life Celeste Bonin has moved on from professional wrestling and is pursuing a different career.

Ad

In January 2014, Kaitlyn terminated her contract with WWE and stated that she wanted to move away from the industry to concentrate on her fitness and clothing ventures, even stating in July of the same year that she was retired. Despite making sporadic appearances in 2018 and 2019, the star has mostly remained away from WWE and professional wrestling.

She has become a personal and fitness coach and shares images of her work on her social media accounts. Most recently, she shared the creation of a new project, named Shine Active, which will be launched this coming Thursday, March 20.

Ad

Trending

Kaitlyn also appeared at a wrestling event in New York, where she had the opportunity to reunite with some of her former colleagues, like AJ Lee and Titus O'Neil.

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

However, it appears that she has no intention to return to the wrestling world, and more specifically, the WWE, after moving to a career in fitness.

Ad

Kaitlyn once said she would be open to a WWE return if it made sense

Even though she has followed a different path, the former WWE star wouldn't rule out a return to WWE, even if it was for a brief stint.

During an interview with The A2theK Wrestling Show, the former WWE star said she would come back if it made sense.

Ad

“It depends. I’m always down to do something cool. If it’s cool and fun and makes sense, I’m always down for that. I had gone to a Royal Rumble a couple years ago where there was a possibility that I was gonna be in it, and it ended up not unfolding. But I have a whole different life now, but WWE is such a big part of who I am. So I’m always down for stuff that makes sense. I’m always down for stuff that’s really cool. It just hasn’t really unfolded that way yet. But yeah, I’m always open to [an] opportunity for something to cross over or to make sense again. Always open for that," Kaitlyn said. [h/t Fightful]

Given how stacked the Women's Division is on both the main roster and NXT, it seems unlikely that a Kaitlyn return will happen anytime soon unless it is a one-off appearance at the Royal Rumble.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback