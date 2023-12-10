What happened the last time CM Punk was on WWE NXT? Deep dive into history with Seth Rollins following Shawn Michaels' blockbuster invitation

After delivering a ground-shaking promo on WWE SmackDown, CM Punk now appears to be all set for an appearance on tonight's NXT Deadline show. Following his recent appearance on the blue brand, where he mentioned his plans to visit NXT and RAW to determine his brand status, Punk posted a photo on his official Instagram story just a few hours before.

In the post, he stated that he missed his flight and woke up in Bridgeport, questioning if he had anything to do there. Notably, WWE NXT Deadline 2023 is scheduled to take place at the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

In response to Punk's situation, Shawn Michaels took to his official Twitter account, extending an invitation to CM Punk to connect either through a phone call or in person. This has led fans to speculate about Punk's potential surprise appearance on tonight's NXT Deadline. Interestingly, the last time CM Punk visited the developmental brand was in a tag team match with none other than Seth Rollins.

Expand Tweet

Punk's last appearance on NXT was in August 2012, when he teamed up with the Visionary against Kassius Ohno & Cesaro. At that time, Punk was the WWE Champion, and Seth was holding the NXT Championship, resulting in a victory for both stars.

This historical context surely adds more anticipation to the upcoming feud between Seth Rollins and CM Punk, demonstrating why a clash between these two is a match built for the ages.

CM Punk's current status for NXT Deadline

According to the latest reports, the Voice of the Voiceless is currently present at the venue for tonight's NXT Deadline.

Additionally, Triple H is backstage at the venue, heightening the speculation that Punk might make an appearance tonight. Many fans believe that CM Punk might engage in a segment with Carmelo Hayes.

This belief stems from Melo's significant exposure last time when stars like Seth Rollins and John Cena appeared on the show and promoted him. A segment featuring Punk and Carmelo Hayes could undoubtedly help the former NXT Champion gain more recognition among fans.

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, there is also speculation that Cora Jade might be another star to share a segment with the multi-time World Champion ahead of his speculated appearance on the show.

It will be interesting to see how things will unfold at NXT Deadline tonight.