What happened the last time Seth Rollins defended his title on RAW? Exploring possible reasons why it's a bad idea

Seth Rollins has a huge target on his back whenever he shows up on RAW. The Visionary is the reigning World Heavyweight Champion. His most recent title defense came against Sami Zayn on the November 6 episode of the red brand.

Rollins needs to stop putting himself in danger with these open challenges. His last title defense on RAW came five months ago when he put the World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Damian Priest on the June 5, 2023, episode of the red brand.

The defense had kicked off The Judgment Day’s hunt for Rollins and his World Heavyweight Championship. The Messiah has not had it easy since he became the first-ever World Heavyweight Champion at the Night of Champions 2023.

The weekly open challenges have made the current champion an easy target for The Judgment Day. Additionally, all the action is starting to take a tremendous toll on his back. Seth Rollins’ history with back injuries was tied to his feud with Shinsuke Nakamura at Payback and Fastlane 2023.

Though he managed to survive his war with The King of Strong Style, Rollins continued to be tormented by the thought of losing his world title to Damian Priest via Money in the Bank cash-in. Priest would have cashed in the briefcase if it was not for Sami Zayn stealing it at Crown Jewel 2023.

What happened after Seth Rollins defeated Sami Zayn on WWE RAW?

Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn put on a great main event on WWE RAW tonight. The pair exchanged some incredible moves in their nearly 20-minute encounter for the World Heavyweight Championship. The champion sneaked up the win with a roll-up pin.

The duo shook hands as a sign of respect after the match but were attacked by The Judgment Day. The brawl prompted the arrival of Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes. All eight men brawled before RAW General Manager Adam Pearce arrived and announced a WarGames match between the two sides.

